It has now been established in Britain that smallpox is almost exclusively a gay male disease spread via sexual contact.

From the Daily Telegraph

This is my question:

Will the so-called gay community, to stop the spread, shutdown their festivals and parties in order to stop the spread?

Of course, not!

Just as the bath-houses that killed thousands during the Aids boom were never closed down in the US, society would never expect its bizarre, liberal causes to cease their destruction of civilization.

(We saw this in 2020 when Black Lives Matter were allowed to loot and kill because racism was also a grave public health concern in the US. The crime rate in the US has since surged as cops back off from police-work. One prominent tactic that has been abolished has been the ‘stop-and-frisk’ policy of suspicious persons, which has led to an explosion of gun murders as criminals have no fear of carrying illegal weapons.)

Look what happened at the Gay Pride march this past week in the US capital:

Yes, in the capital city, the EU gets twerked at by a mutant whilst children look on.

All this does remind me of one of the criticisms I had in South Africa during lockdown.

Aids ravaged South Africa. Death rate during covid never reached the worst years of Aids.

Was sex ever banned? Was there a legal push to abolish promiscuity? Was an experimental vaccine launched? Was homosexuality discouraged?

Yet, for a virus that was benign for the vast majority caused the creation of a police state which has demolished the job market in South Africa and created economic chaos around the world.

Look, there was fear-mongering in the US during the beginning of Aids. It turns out that in the west it was largely confined to homosexuals and drug users, and not spread in family situations, although Fauci did make that claim:

As a result of this, I remember being quite worried on the hard South African rugby fields of winter, where blood flowed pretty freely in the contact sport.

But that worry was for nothing.

My point is this:

Fauci could make this unscientific claim whilst doing nothing to stop the spread in gay clubs because science is downstream from politics, from power.

And so sexual activity which is dangerous and unhealthy, the transgender movement which is decimating a generation of children, will not be stopped because science operates in the service of the liberal imperial religion, which is ‘health and safety’ combined with the maximization of bizarre sexual proclivity and narcissism.

All I can say is, do everything to escape this crooked and perverse generation.