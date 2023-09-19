The path to power is never via ‘the people’.

‘The people’ do not write or interpret constitutions, do not decide states of emergency, and do not man the bureaucracies that rule our grey age.

‘The people’ are not without agency. If enough see through the false political formulas and theologies of our time, momentum does shift.

But it is always an organised leadership class that effects change.

Covid was not a case of our liberal democracies betraying their true values. It was rather a revelation of their true values: endless growth of bureaucracy, punishment of enemies, and escalation of the therapeutic state.

Once again, I was privileged to share these ideas in a Panda session - Panda, itself, being a creative minority of sincere and healthy potential ‘elites’ who by voicing respectable and spirited opposition to the biosecurity state, did help to alter the path of the covid event away from ultimate disaster.

Please see this presentation in the video below. Look out for some references to Richard Nixon’s attempted counter-revolution and Spengler’s predictions for our age, in particular, along with some fascinating questions from Panda members.

