Chris Waldburger

Chris Waldburger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sedi's avatar
Sedi
Sep 20, 2023

Is the 'therapeutic state' a term you coined? I would like to reference you if that is the case.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Chris Waldburger
Sedi's avatar
Sedi
Sep 20, 2023

"Covid was not a case of our liberal democracies betraying their true values. It was rather a revelation of their true values: endless growth of bureaucracy, punishment of enemies, and escalation of the therapeutic state." (Chefs kiss)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Waldburger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture