Trump opposes gender and race brainwashing in schools.

Kamala Harris has openly indicated support for sex changes for children without parental consent. She advocates state-funded sex changes of prisoners, of soldiers. Trump, meanwhile, has said that schools that continue to show children pornographic and race-hating material will be denied funding. Like it or not, American culture is hegemonic. The world needs an American leader who does not want children mutilated and denied their God-given innocence.

Trump wants peace in Ukraine; Harris does not.

Trump was the first president in decades not to start any new wars. He has said he wants to end the Ukrainian War within days upon election, and has criticized the maximalist strategy of striking deep into Russian territory with NATO weaponry, thus opening the door for nuclear war. His desire to strike a deal with Putin is not sinister. During the Cold War, Kennedy, Nixon, Carter, and Reagan all did the same, with Soviet and Chinese leaders with much, much more blood on their hands. It used to be called diplomacy.

He has also ruled out Iranian regime change. He has openly courted Arab voters, winning the endorsement of Muslim American leaders. And unlike Biden, Clinton, or Bush, Trump was an early and open critic of the Iraqi invasion, based upon a massive state and mainstream media lie about ‘weapons of mass destruction’. Yes, he is the peace candidate.

Trump does not hate Christianity.

In 2016, the Democrats booed the mention of God at their Convention. During her campaign, Kamala told an attendee at her rally who declared Jesus is Lord that they are at the wrong rally. Kamala locked up pro-life activists in California and targeted traditional Catholics for state surveillance.

Trump has openly declared a love for Christians. He has called for protection for Armenian Christians facing ethnic cleansing in Muslim states. Remember, the election is not for a pastor, but a secular president. Christians who balk at Trump personally should read about the murderers and adulterers who God chose as leaders in the Bible.

Trump is a moderate.

The idea that Trump is some kind of extremist on abortion, race, or election security, is an elaborate media hoax. Many, many states in the US allow abortion till birth, sometimes even after. Is that the stuff of a civilized country? Trump has worked to bring US in line with European countries, where there is clear legislation that limits abortion. (Many of us want restrictions to go further; that will take time.)

The overturning of ‘Roe v Wade’ simply meant that states have to pass laws to decide abortion policy, insead of it being some unlimited constitutional right. The notion that a New York playboy is some kind of ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ villain is preposterous. Recall Kamala and Biden mandated multitudes of women to inject a bad vaccine into their bodies. So much for ‘my body my choice’.

Trump regularly gathers more black and Hispanic support than his Republican predecessors. Hardly the stuff of ‘fascism’. Before 2020, Kamala Harris and Democrats routinely said elections were stolen. She is on record as saying voting machines are not safe and secure herself. Demonizing him as an ‘election denier’ is absurd.

Trump is the grain of sand in the machine.

Trump is the only leader of significance who opposed vaccine and mask mandates, despite his many other compromises. His deepest enemies continue to advocate intense ‘pandemic preparedness’ and are proposing meat and power rations for the middle class. A global leader who continues to stand in the way of the extension of the state machine, the global managerial bureaucracy, and its micromanaging of the lives of our children is no small thing. He is imperfect, he is very flawed. But he is a step in the right direction, a grain of sand in the machine…

The Obama era pioneered ‘the whole of society’ approach to social ‘problems’, in which media, NGOs, corporations and government all work in tandem to steer the public towards total solutions dictated by a small group of bureaucrats. Think covid, LGBT, Ukraine. This why Trump was so detested, so hated, because he emerged in a time in which dissent and dispersion of political power was meant to be rolled up.

Finally, Trump is not standing alone as a candidate. His team of former Democrats and Trump critics like Elon Musk, JD Vance, RFK Jr, and Tulsi Gabbard demonstrate an optimism for the West not seen in decades.

Trump’s final pitch that ‘we do not need to live this way’, that cities can be renewed, that crime can decrease, and that the middle class can begin to afford life again with the lowering of energy costs, is an important message not just for the US but for the entire world, and a vital contrast with the bizarre death-wish that currently reigns, particularly in the West, and particularly in the leadership of my home country, South Africa.

Watch this final pitch. This is a political energy, an optimism, not seen for decades, an energy sorely needed now more than ever. We should hope he wins.