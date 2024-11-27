“This royal throne of kings, this scepter’d isle, this earth of majesty, this seat of Mars, this other Eden…”

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Smile at us, pay us, pass us; but do not quite forget, For we are the people of England, that never has spoken yet... They have given us into the hands of the new unhappy lords, Lords without anger and honour, who dare not carry their swords. They fight by shuffling papers; they have bright dead alien eyes; They look at our labour and laughter as a tired man looks at flies. And the load of their loveless pity is worse than the ancient wrongs, Their doors are shut in the evenings; and they know no songs... But we are the people of England; and we have not spoken yet. Smile at us, pay us, pass us. But do not quite forget. 'The Secret People' by GK Chesterton

I have a great love for England and the English.

I have never been there, and my forebears are mostly Germanic and Irish. Yet I am part of the Anglo diaspora nonetheless.

Shakespeare is my inheritance. The language shapes my world. I have family who fought for England around the world. (And died.)

But I do not love their ‘new unhappy lords’. I detest them, and their great war on Chesterton’s ‘secret people.’

Chesterton predicted a rise of an oppressive class, barely English, who would make war on the English people by the shuffling of papers, whose loveless pity would crush the citizenry.

I am so tired of hearing some British people complain about Putin or Trump or whoever, and the fascists who oppose mass immigration, when they live under conditions like this, an effective police state, approaching the world of Orwell; when judges, with dead eyes, sentence normal people to prison for Facebook posts, while the same justice system releases real criminals and fails to solve real crimes.

This is a regime that investigates 9-year-olds for ‘hate speech’, whose Hate Crime Operational Guidelines state, “The victim does not have to justify or provide evidence of their belief, and police officers or staff should not directly challenge this perception. Evidence of the hostility is not required.”

And now Orwell gives way to Stalin, as the Labour regime sets its sights on farmers.

Why are farmers always attacked? Because land ownership represents ‘a castle’, an independence from the total bureaucratic/therapeutic state, a bulwark of what I have termed previously the aristocratic middle.

Thus Lenin and Stalin liquidated the kulaks. Thus Mugabe. Thus ‘Kill the Boer’.

More than that. Land ownership has a spiritual quality. It represents a custodianship across time, instead of the mere consumptive ‘now’. It is anathema to the brave new world of ‘own nothing, be happy.’

This is why the farmers, as with those who question covid and open borders, are being labeled by the media and politicians as ‘far right’.

And so we see a Labour government that wants to introduce a 20% inheritance tax on farms. This means that when a farmer dies, his heir will have to pay 20% of the value of the farm to the state. How will he do this? He will have to sell parts of his land. Who will buy it?

Well, strangely enough, it was the popular composer Andrew Lloyd Weber who at the recent farmers’ protests put his finger on it precisely:

“Many, many, many people are hovering around at the moment, rubbing their hands in glee about [the tax]... I can assure you they’re not British.”

By pure coincidence, Keir Starmer, ‘former’ communist, recently posted on social media his great love for the American investment company, BlackRock:

“I’m determined to deliver growth, create wealth and put more money in people’s pockets. This can only be achieved by working in partnership with leading businesses, like BlackRock, to capitalise on the UK’s position as a world leading hub for investment.”

It is worth mentioning here that BlackRock is also very interested in buying up property in… Ukraine. Again, by pure coincidence, Starmer recently authorized British missiles to be fired deep into Russia, and is entirely cavalier about any blowback.

There is even talk of NATO pre-emptive strikes and British troop deployment, because the Donbass and a non-neutral Ukraine is worth risking civilization for, apparently.

Note his dead eyes, his soulless voice as he casually neglects to address the safety and interests of the English people:

He has had that spiritual vacancy for decades, though:

The official reason for this inheritance tax is, you guessed it, their sacred National Health Service needs money.

But, as pointed out by an opposition MP, the tax is estimated to raise only £520 million a year… while the state spends £3 billion a year on hotels for illegal migrants. Who presumably also use the NHS. In their hotels.

When this same MP asked the Labour finance boss if priorities needed to be reconsidered, her answer was simple. No.

(But lest we forget, it was the Conservative Party, the other wing of the regime, who gave coveted British passports to: 226,000 Indians; 178,000 Pakistanis; 94,000 Nigerians; 68,000 Poles; and 58,000 Bangladeshis. Not refugees from wars. And this excludes illegals and ‘asylum’ seekers. This was done largely under the cover of the lockdowns enforced by the Conservatives.)

That is not all. It was recently revealed that the British government recently donated, absolutely voluntarily, £310 million, to the World Health Organization. Probably for ‘pandemic preparedness’. Probably for mask manufacturing for kids and ‘vaccine’ research. Who knows.

In short, it is not about the money. It is a sacking of a castle, the proverbial Englishman’s castle, which stands in the way of a western, ‘democratic’ government handing over land to corporations for industrial farming, and the likes of wind farms and cheap housing. More managerialism, more control.

In a mask-off moment, a former Labour advisor just admitted this openly: “We can do to the farmers what Thatcher did to the miners. It’s an industry we can do without.”

Who needs food after all.

This lust for control goes beyond land. It is control of speech, thought, religion.

At the same time as this is all going on, Starmer has announced a new set of ‘Respect Orders’:

“As Director of Public Prosecutions, I saw the terrible effect of anti-social behaviour first hand - and fought for justice for victims. As Prime Minister, I am delivering on my promise to tackle it with new Respect Orders, so people face the consequences of their actions.”

How soon will an Englishman need a licence merely to speak in public?

I feel like the next point is a kind of parody, but Starmer has even gone further in his blitz on civilized life.

His government is proposing, concomitant to all this, a new euthanasia bill, with the backing of the establishment.

Advertisements have gone up around London, pushing for the bill, literally advertising death for the healthy:

Why is there never ‘diversity’ in ads for abortion and euthanasia?

I am not too old to remember locking down all of society so that elderly people could live.

I pause to recall here the poignant words of the renowned British historian, who recalled a different era in English history:

Until August 1914 a sensible, law-abiding Englishman could pass through life and hardly notice the existence of the state, beyond the post office and the policeman. He could live where he liked and as he liked. He had no official number or identity card. He could travel abroad or leave his country for ever without a passport or any sort of official permission… The Englishman paid taxes on a modest scale: nearly £200 million in 1913-14, or rather less than 8 per cent of the national income. Broadly speaking, the state acted only to help those who could not help themselves. It left the adult citizen alone.

Elon Musk has explicitly called this new escalation ‘Stalinism’. And an archetypal Englishman has concurred:

No dead eyes. Will he speak for ‘the secret people’? Perhaps destiny waits.

I want to go further than merely reporting this horror.

What are the historical roots of this individual-statism, where your ‘right’ to pretend to be a woman, to not be infected by a virus, are all sacrosanct, but your property and beliefs are not?

One of the key figures in this great reset (which happened long before our time), is, in fact, Winston Churchill, no friend of ‘the secret people’, and nor of Chesterton’s.

For the paying readers, let me explain…