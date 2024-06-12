Chris Waldburger

psmi
Jun 12

This is the only review on Amazon, so I immediately purchased:

5.0 out of 5 stars An Honest Perspective Most are Afraid to Share.

Reviewed in the United States on January 26, 2024

My review of this book was censored. I gave it five stars. I contacted Amazon via phone and they kicked it upstairs and said they would send me an email in 24 hours. Still no email. I realize this book is not PC but it is true. So I am not putting back in that review, and hoping this little twerp of a review might pass, but advise to buy ten books and widely share. Maybe the bravery will spread.

Geno
Jun 12

I too am a white South Africa. I lived in Jhb for 16 years and I understand the situation there and having been born in Rhodesia (where I lived for 24 years) and spent 7 years on conscription army call ups there, I see the situation there being repeated in SA. Thankfully I emigrated to New Zealand and after 19 years came to Sydney 14 years ago. I look forward to reading your book Chris.

11 more comments...

