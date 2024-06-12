I have an important announcement for all my South African readers.
My debut book, Rage and Love: A Memoir of White South Africa, is now available in print on Takealot.
I know it is really difficult to order print books via Amazon in South Africa so for those of you who do not read on Kindle, I trust this gives you an opportunity to purchase the book.
As South Africa faces a pivot point in history, I like to think the book provides insight, certainly from one perspective, as to how and why we got to this moment in history, and what may lie ahead.
For my non-paying subscribers, this is a one-off way of supporting my writing whilst hopefully gaining some interesting reading over a winter break.
Please leave a review on Takealot if you do buy it.
It also remains available via Amazon.
From the blurb:
'I contemplate my heritage, my home, the beauty of my country, and all its possibilities, with love in my heart. Yet I rage in that same heart that so much goodness and glory have been so carelessly discarded.'
Rage and Love is the story of a society’s descent into madness and destruction – and the beauty and fire that still live on.
It is the story of a white South African living through the end of apartheid, the rise of rainbow politics, and the covid event's attack on youth and joy; a memoir of a life lived in privilege and heartbreak, in vitality and decay, in a world frequently denounced but rarely understood.
But this story has resonance beyond its borders. In many ways, South Africa, in all its anarcho-tyranny and politically correct self-righteousness, is the vanguard of the West's future.
Rage and Love is therefore an elegy for what we have all lost – what has slipped through our fingers – and an exhortation to salvage what remains.
This is the only review on Amazon, so I immediately purchased:
5.0 out of 5 stars An Honest Perspective Most are Afraid to Share.
Reviewed in the United States on January 26, 2024
My review of this book was censored. I gave it five stars. I contacted Amazon via phone and they kicked it upstairs and said they would send me an email in 24 hours. Still no email. I realize this book is not PC but it is true. So I am not putting back in that review, and hoping this little twerp of a review might pass, but advise to buy ten books and widely share. Maybe the bravery will spread.
I too am a white South Africa. I lived in Jhb for 16 years and I understand the situation there and having been born in Rhodesia (where I lived for 24 years) and spent 7 years on conscription army call ups there, I see the situation there being repeated in SA. Thankfully I emigrated to New Zealand and after 19 years came to Sydney 14 years ago. I look forward to reading your book Chris.