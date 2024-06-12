I have an important announcement for all my South African readers.

My debut book, Rage and Love: A Memoir of White South Africa, is now available in print on Takealot.

See here.

I know it is really difficult to order print books via Amazon in South Africa so for those of you who do not read on Kindle, I trust this gives you an opportunity to purchase the book.

As South Africa faces a pivot point in history, I like to think the book provides insight, certainly from one perspective, as to how and why we got to this moment in history, and what may lie ahead.

For my non-paying subscribers, this is a one-off way of supporting my writing whilst hopefully gaining some interesting reading over a winter break.

Please leave a review on Takealot if you do buy it.

It also remains available via Amazon.

From the blurb: