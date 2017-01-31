What's Behind the Federer Magic?
Why one man hitting a ball with some framed string is just so inspiring.
Most of the time we watch sport because we want to see who wins and feel the tension as that fact gets decided. People who harp on about aesthetics in sport are usually a bit misguided. I don't care if a South African batsman looks ugly while he makes a hundred. Some of our best bat…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Waldburger to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.