The Drakensberg Mountains of Natal, South Africa

If white South Africa was a country, it would be a country more populous than Croatia, Uruguay, Armenia, Albania, Latvia, Estonia, or Malta.

Of the 4.5 million white South Africans (living in South Africa), 1.8 million are English-speaking, and not Afrikaans. (Something which the Americans seemingly forgot in Trump’s recent executive order.)

This 1.8 million is still greater than the populations of Latvia, Estonia, Malta and many other autonomous nations.

In short, people like me (and the young Elon Musk) are not some demographic after-thought.

We exist in significant numbers. And our flourishing does not lie in dissolving our identity and history, nor in conflict or resentment towards others.

I spoke about these issues, and more, with Roman Cabanac on his podcast recently.

Roman, as many will know, has become possibly the most famous South African civil servant of our times. It was a great pleasure to talk with him, and I hope you enjoy: