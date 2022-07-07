Chris Waldburger

Chris Waldburger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Prolife's avatar
Prolife
Jul 7, 2022

What can I say- when you are right you are right. We appear to have lost the ability to reason and in the process in danger of losing our eternal souls. May God have mercy on us. Thank you for all you do.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David Watson's avatar
David Watson
Jul 7, 2022

People kill other people for many reasons, and usually in private. Every jurisdiction has exceptionally complex rules for when killing is justified, when it is not, and mitigating factors which makes it more or less reasonable. Every case is considered on the basis that the victim is a person, thereby deserving of protection according to the laws. The fundamental issue everyone is dancing around is when a baby becomes a person. In the US, the 14th Amendment establishes rights of citizens, defined as persons "born or naturalized in the US and subject to the jurisdiction thereof." As with all tests of the boundaries of any law, judgements often rely on interpretations of subtle nuances in the language. In the case of abortion, it hinges on the definition of "born." Eventually we'll get cases which test that boundary. Until then, the US will continue to stain the world.

Most people agree that some people just don't belong here. Maybe abortion is nature's way of limiting the genetic damage inflicted on society by letting idiots reproduce. If most people thought all lives were precious, popular sentiment would prevent abortions. Apparently most people don't really care about the sort of people who want it. Which is why we also tolerate homosexuality, gender fetishes, drug abuse, vagrancy, and other self destructive behaviors. Hobbes said life is nasty, brutish and short. Not much has changed in 400 years.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Waldburger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture