What are your chances of dying from covid?
Data is not the plural of stories you hear on social media.
It may surprise you, or even offend you, but it is a statistical fact that in 2020 Britain had its twelfth lowest mortality rate of all time:
Adjusted for age and population, 2020 was the same as 2008, and if you take 2019 and 2020 as a pair, the two years together had a very low death rate. (A low death rate in 2…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Waldburger to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.