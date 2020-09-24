We have to speak out
The scientific establishment is not our friend
The truth about Covid_19 is not hidden.
You can look up the statistics yourself. You can read the studies about masks yourself.
The second wave in Europe is good news. If mass testing is done with hardly any increase in deaths and hospitalizations, it means the virus is not nearly as deadly as we thought.
Take the UK for example.
Cases are higher than the …
