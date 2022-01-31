Utter, Utter Failure of Pfizer as World Continues Slide into Darkness
Only the willfully ignorant can keep supporting this mandate horror.
The above chart - via Alex Berenson - shows serious cases of covid in Israel.
This is after virtually all adults have been vaccinated three times, with the vast majority of over-60s having had four shots.
This is utter vaccine failure.
The same thing can be seen in another high-vax environment, the state of Vermont in the USA:
