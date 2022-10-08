Chris Waldburger

Chris Waldburger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Craig E's avatar
Craig E
Oct 19, 2022

Thanks Chris good summary. Just one point - I know that in relation to the Berenson Australian excess mortality data claims that the graphs embedded are likely his graphs but to correct the record, Australian vaccination for Covid-19 commenced in February 2021. The graph indicates October 2021.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Chris Waldburger
Olle Durks's avatar
Olle Durks
Oct 8, 2022

Is a scientist who ignores scientific principles a scientist? Let's be fair and not flatter psychopaths and narcissists.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Waldburger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture