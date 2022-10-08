Once a week I provide you with commentary on important news and stories from around the world. This will be available to free subscribers for now.

Steve Kirsch and Alex Berenson make it as obvious as possible. The vaccine, whilst perhaps not quite rat poison, is dangerous - and authorities knew this all along. We are dealing with mass murder and assault. Many have been warning about this for weeks, but it seems the US is happy to sacrifice Europe and risk nuclear war for the sake of a small region which probably wants to be Russian anyway. I have been helping out Panda a little bit with their investigation into the credibility, or lack thereof, of the ‘face’ of South African lockdowns: Professor Salim Abdool Karim. A ‘scientist’, or ‘company man’? Panda’s Michael Senger shows how the memory-holed ventilator obsession probably killed 30 000 Americans.

US Government Forced to Release Own Data Which Shows Mass Vax Injury

From Steve Kirsch:

V-safe is a voluntary safety monitoring program put in place by the CDC [US Centre for Disease Control] to monitor adverse reactions after people take a vaccine. The v-safe data shows that 33.1% of the people who got the vaccine suffered from a significant adverse event and 7.7% had to seek professional medical care. These are extraordinary numbers. They clearly show the vaccines are unsafe, that the CDC deliberately hid this information from the American public, and that the drug companies falsified the data in the trials. But now, thanks to the efforts of an extraordinary attorney, Aaron Siri, the numbers are available to the public for the first time. This data clearly shows that the CDC is not protecting the American people. They are protecting the manufacturers of the vaccines. The mainstream media is ignoring this story. So is the mainstream medical community. None of them want the American people to know the truth about how unsafe these vaccines are.

If you were vaccinated fairly early against covid in the US, you were encouraged to sign up to v-safe, download its app, and report any problems post jab. About 10 million people did.

Lawyers have been trying to get the v-safe data released for over a year. It is obvious why the CDC was so reluctant. The data is horrific:

A third of vaccinated people reported significant adverse effects.

A quarter had to miss work or school.

Nearly 8% reported having to seek medical attention after being vaccinated.

(V-safe does not record deaths, because you can’t use the app after you die, and you can’t be phoned by the CDC.)

This is shocking. This is a dangerous drug that should be PULLED immediately.

And it is sure as hell not a vaccine because these people all got covid anyway too.

Here is the kicker. Below is a tweet from the man who designed and created v-safe and its app, Joel Kallman, announcing his first shot.

And here is his company announcing his death from ‘covid’ two months later, after having received his second ‘vaccine’ shot.

Hopefully the data he collected can now prevent others from sharing in his fate.

At the same time, Alex Berenson demonstrates the clear and obvious increase of excess death post vaccine rollout, by referring to the clean data from Australia, which did not have any meaningful ‘covid waves’ before the vaccines.

‘Following orders’ has never been a defence in the past for participating in evil. It may not work in the future either.

Top UN Advisor Goes Off Script on US Sabotage of German/Russian Gas Pipeline

Speaking to Bloomberg TV on Ukraine, former UN advisor, Professor Jeffrey Sachs, explains the obvious truth (from 4.24).

“The main fact is that the European economy is getting hammered by this, by the sudden cut-off of energy. And now to make it definitive - the destruction of the Nord Stream pipeline, which I would bet was a US action, perhaps US and Poland.” The show host then questioned, “Why do you feel that was a US action? What evidence do you have of that?” Sachs responded, “Well, first, there is direct radar evidence that US military helicopters that are normally based in Gdansk were circling over this area… We also had the threat from the US earlier this year that ‘one way or another we are going to end Nord Stream’… We also had a remarkable statement from Secretary Blinken last Friday in a press conference where he said ‘this is also a tremendous opportunity’… a strange way to talk if you're worried about piracy on international infrastructure of vital significance.”

The fact that it is controversial to say the obvious is a hallmark of our era.

A Polish politician also found himself off-piste when he tweeted this:

And this was no ordinary Polish politician. He the former Minister of Defense for Poland and is in turn married to an American, Anne Applebaum, a journalist with deep connections to America’s security apparatus.

The explosions took place one day after protests in Germany calling for the opening of Nord Stream 2 and thus the necessary lifting of Russian sanctions. Rising energy costs are set to decimate the German economy and German living standards this winter.

Turning off nuclear and coal, and then militantly opposing their chief source of gas, is proving to be disastrous for Europe’s largest economic power. And the spillover will have negative effects for the rest of the continent too.

The Vice-Chancellor of Germany, Robert Habeck, is also the leader of the Green Party, but even he now realizes that the US might be playing him. Days ago, he accused the US of war profiteering when it came to the prices Germany were being charged for US gas to replace German supply.

Some have speculated that given the consequences playing our for Europe, the US’s obsession with Ukraine might truly have as its primary goal a desire to keep Germany and its other European vassals under heel.

I wonder what historians will make of this act of sabotage in years to come? Will we imagine it as something akin to the assassination of Franz Ferdinand?

The good news is that it seems the saboteurs did not totally destroy the pipelines. Will the need to keep their citizens warm finally lead European countries to question whether eastern Russian-speaking Ukraine is worth such carnage and the possibility of nuclear escalation?

Meanwhile, Elon Musk has offered his own plan to end the conflict. Naively, he imagines the UN principle of self-determination can be reasonably applied by the west to the Ukrainian east.

His idea was rejected out of hand by the cross-dressing leader of Ukraine, Zelensky, as well as by anti-Putin activists, like Russian former chess grandmaster, Garry Kasparov. (Despite having materially helped Ukraine by means of his StarLink business prior to this.)

But as he later pointed out, this is likely to be the outcome anyway - the only question being how much death and misery is allowed to occur before then.

It is a near-certainty that the annexed regions want to leave Ukraine.

In the hours and days following all this action, Zelensky has called on NATO to strike Russia first before they attack Ukraine with nuclear weapons.

Of course, if the west keeps listening to this unhinged t-shirt aficionado, we will have World War III, in which Ukraine itself would be destroyed. But the welfare of Ukraine was never the point, was it?

PANDA takes a closer look at South Africa’s ‘Fauci’

It is apt to call Karim our own ‘Fauci’. They have the same friends, go to the same conferences, and, along with their wives as colleagues, have gotten really rich doing so. We may not be sure what they have ever actually contributed to society, but that’s not the point. They are wise and can be trusted. They are scientists.

When governments around the world needed credibility and a scientific imprimatur to imitate the maniacs who rule China, we were just fortunate these gofers of the Bill Gates Foundations were ready to step up the plate.

It has been a great privilege to assist Panda with taking a closer look at Global Health’s man in South Africa.

The three-part series, entitled ‘Professor Karim and the Web of Lockdown Contradictions and Untruths’, is available at the Panda Substack. But let me give you some highlights from each of the three parts.

Part 1:

Karim advocated a ‘zero Covid’ approach, which holds that the spread of the virus could and must be stopped… Karim’s Covid-19 MAC regularly recommended lockdowns to achieve ‘zero Covid’ in South Africa. Yet, while he was leading the MAC, Karim wrote an article for the New England Journal of Medicine in May 2020 acknowledging the punitive effects of lockdowns on the economy, the poor, and those with chronic diseases like tuberculosis (TB) and HIV. He also noted: “Poverty and unemployment mean many people live in informal settlements where implementing preventive interventions such as hand washing and social distancing is difficult.” If lockdowns cause such damage, and if their intentions are so compromised by our socio-economic circumstances, why were they pushed so hard by the likes of Karim? Four months after noting lockdown harm and hinting at its impracticality in vast swathes of South Africa, Karim appeared in an interview with Radio 702, where, in attributing excess deaths in 2020 almost entirely to Covid-19, he made no mention of this damage which had been knowingly done to South Africans. Instead, he simply praised the South African effort he had guided. Where was the honesty about the trade-offs? Where was the admission that, given his criticism of lockdowns for a medical journal, many of the excess deaths could actually have been caused by the draconian measures he championed?

Part 2:

A leading data point used to motivate the South African lockdowns in 2020 was provided by the South African Covid-19 Modelling Consortium (SACMC). In March, the SACMC informed the government that if the country didn’t lock down, up to 351,000 people would die from Covid-19 in the first wave and the health system would be overwhelmed. Yet again, Karim is at the centre of the apparently independent bodies who made forecasts and recommendations in unison. Notably, one of CAPRISA’s partners, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), coordinated with the Department of Health on the SACMC. The SACMC model, based on their National Covid-19 Epi Model (NCEM), proved to be overblown and flawed. Instead of the predicted 351,000 deaths, around 20,000 people died in the first wave and the field hospitals built to handle the expected crisis remained unused (it is important to view this statistic in light of research on lockdown deaths described by Jonathan Engler). Instead, schooling and economic activity were brought to a standstill and hundreds of thousands of citizens were arrested for breaking restriction protocols. Equally, this predictive failure of the models can in no way be attributed to lockdown success. Professor Shabir Madhi, director of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC), told Sky News in January 2021 that the original hard lockdown had inadvertently created mass transmission and immunity which actually benefited the country in subsequent ‘waves’.

Part 3:

Scientists such as Karim have become almost unthinkably influential in our lives. Much of this power is due to the media’s fawning deference to them and their unquestioned credentials. Arguably, their public rhetoric has superseded scientific study. This becomes even more concerning when there is no robust scientific evidence to be found that supports their rhetoric. Masking is an obvious example of this. The concept of mass asymptomatic transmission is another. Previously, we examined Karim’s willingness to admit the harms and futility of lockdowns in a scientific journal – but noted an absence of any admission or mention of this in his public utterances. Karim’s promotion of another new public health slogan is equally concerning: ‘None of us are safe if one of us is not’. What can this possibly mean from both a scientific and policy perspective? It is simply scientifically untrue for a disease such as Covid-19. On a policy level it admits no limiting principle in the single-minded pursuit of one health outcome. What is worse, in Karim’s context of vaccination, this memetic idea has been the basis for vaccine mandates, which threaten to alter forever the relationship between citizen and medical authority. All for the sake of a non-sterilising vaccine which is not necessary for the vast majority who were either never at risk of severe outcomes from Covid-19, or have developed robust natural immunity. How have so many mistakes been made, and why has there been so little will by scientists like Karim to correct these mistakes for the historical record? Our hypothesis is that public health is no longer guided by rigorous science, but by the political and financial momentum of a global conglomerate.

Remember ventilators?

Michael Senger reminds us of another unscientific weapon wielded by ‘science’ to kill vast swathes of people in the name of health and safety.

Incidentally, this great weapon was also used by the lockdowners to attack Trump constantly in those heady 2020 days in which Andrew Cuomo reigned supreme.

We need ventilators! We must lock down so we do not run out of ventilators!

So why is it we do not talk about ventilators anymore?

From Senger:

… over 30,000 Americans appear to have been killed by mechanical ventilators or other forms of medical iatrogenesis [death by treatment] throughout April 2020, primarily in the area around New York. This result is not altogether surprising, as subsequent studies revealed a 97.2% mortality rate among those over age 65 who were put on mechanical ventilators in accordance with the initial guidance from the WHO—as opposed to a 26.6% mortality rate among those over age 65 who weren’t put on mechanical ventilators—before a grassroots campaign put a stop to the practice by the beginning of May 2020. As one doctor later told the Wall Street Journal, “We were intubating sick patients very early. Not for the patients’ benefit, but in order to control the epidemic… That felt awful.” To put this in perspective, patients over age 65 were more than 26 times as likely to survive if they were not placed on mechanical ventilators.

Senger has run the numbers and compared excess deaths state by state:

This examination concludes that, contrary to popular belief, there was no uniquely deadly strain or variant emanating out of New York in spring 2020; this is clear from the fact that several states close to New York such as Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine experienced little to no excess deaths during that time period. On the contrary, over 30,000 Americans appear to have been killed by mechanical ventilators or other forms of medical iatrogenesis throughout April 2020, primarily in the area around New York.

His analysis is compelling and logical. And conservative.

Frighteningly, Senger has credibly shown that 200 000 Americans were killed in total by lockdowns and mandates.

Read the entire piece.

Some kind of reckoning is certainly due. God (and reality) cannot be mocked.