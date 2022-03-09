Pay more careful attention.
Rumours have swirled for months that Ukraine - like Wuhan - plays host to American biological-military laboratories.
The existence of these in themselves would seemingly justify Russian military action - far more so than the non-existent weapons of mass destruction in Iraq justified American action which killed millions of Iraq…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Waldburger to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.