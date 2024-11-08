Late in the night of November 4th, 2020, counting stopped in the American election. Trump was ahead everywhere. Then suddenly batches like this came in:

After counting had stopped. After Trump was up by 6 percentage points.

And then these graphs appeared.

It was a ‘false mystery’. It was open and obvious. People only believed it because they willed to believe it, just like they will to believe in ‘systemic racism’ and modern ‘patriarchy’. Or pandemics.

It is well-known that elections are rigged all the time in the US. Lyndon Johnson was infamous for this.

Joe Biden’s bizarre election night speech to an empty car dealership via Zoom (yes, that happened), was filled with trepidation and nerves. You could almost see him wondering, will people really buy this? Well, they did, because the TV told them to.

Hundreds of witnesses signed sworn affidavits about ballots appearing in the night, paper ballots filled in with machine-like accuracy. They were ignored by the courts. And then they were arrested.

Now we know these people were right.

In 2020, Biden, who never managed to gain any traction in his prior runs for president, garnered a record-breaking 80 million votes, essentially becoming the GOAT candidate.

Mysteriously, Harris, running against Hitler in a country with a falling share of whites, saw her total vote count descend back to Obama levels:

To be sure, that final blue bar is still going up, because California is only halfway through counting (!), but she is not going to reach 81 million, not even close. She will probably fall about 8 million short, while Trump will reach his 2020 total with change.

So where did those 8 million voters go? One wonders.

Secondly, consider the so-called bellwether counties. These are counties in the US that, because of their representative demographics, accurately predict total election results by their own.

In 2020, Trump won 94% of them, after he had won 100% of them in 2016 and Obama had done the same in 2012.

Surprise. The bellwether counties started working again in 2024.

Now the question many of us had in 2024 was, will it happen again? I wondered. After all, even Kamala Harris had been saying back in 2019 that things like voting machines were hackable. Many American states continue to allow people to vote without any ID, and mass mail-in voting has obvious security issues.

It turned out, ultimately, that without the cloak of darkness that covid provided, massive fraud in swing states was not able to happen. It was not possible for vote counters to turn observers out and barricade windows.

Added to that, the Trump surge was simply massive, as young voters turned to him, and black and Latino men did the same.

Trump also over-performed in non-swing states. He won Florida by more than Harris won New York. Recall Florida being the most important swing state in 2000. He won Texas by 13 points, even as Texas becomes less and less white. In 2020, he lost California by 30 points. This year he lost by 17 points.

Here is another interesting set of data:

Odd how the results map almost fits on the map of states who do or do not require ID to vote.

Why point this all out?

I think it is worth knowing just how ‘managed’ democracy is, not only in the US, but around the world.

Yes, a man who most (not all) of the globe’s elites detest managed to overcome these odds, but it is certain that elections are always a grubby business and should invite scepticism and certainly not reverence for their ‘sacredness’. I note here also how media and liberals around the world are complaining about the threat to democracy a man poses who just decisively won a democratic election.

Allow me to conclude with a different observation.

I have found it massively disappointing how many Christians I know and from around the world have reacted with this knee-jerk ‘orange-man-bad’ response.

Trump is flawed. Trump often does not speak nicely.

But he, not Harris, has pledged to end child genital mutilation.

He, not Harris, does not think devout Christians are bigots.

He, not Harris, does not believe in abortion till birth.

Yet these insufferable Pharisees who strain gnats and swallow camels, use Trump as a scapegoat to express their self-righteousness.

Frankly, it is disgusting.

But as St Paul wrote, “I hear that there are divisions among you. And I believe it in part, for there must be factions among you in order that those who are genuine among you may be recognized.”

To be sure, it was Christians who put Trump over the line, because they saw the things above.

Thank God.

Now all that remains to be seen is how much Trump learned from his first term. He has a mandate to re-shape the American government, and thus American culture, and, importantly for us, global relations. Let’s hope he does it.