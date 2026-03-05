All over the media we hear how the Iranian regime is an oppressive theocracy, the great sponsor of radical Islam.

Maybe, but please disabuse yourself of any notion that this is why Israel and the US have attacked Iran.

In the above photo, you see Trump standing with the leaders of Saudi Arabia and Syria, Mohammed Bin Salman and Abu Mohammad al-Julani.

Christianity is effectively banned in Saudi Arabia. No churches, no Bibles, no evangelism. In Iran, whilst Christianity operates under heavy restrictions and is persecuted, the faith is recognised as a permitted minority religion and the faithful can attend church in public.

Back to the Saudis. The US and the UK give them weapons. The vast majority of the 9/11 hijackers were Saudi, and the censored pages of the 9/11 Commission Report pointed fingers at Saudi government officials assisting them. 9/11 victims’ families are trying to sue the country, although Obama attempted to stop them. Saudi Arabia is also the chief incubator of radical Sunni Islam (Wahhabism) and builds mosques devoted to this sectarianism around the world.

But the leader is welcomed into the White House.

Meanwhile, the Syrian leader seen above with Trump and MBS fought for Al Qaeda against the US in Iraq, and then led the ISIS-adjacent Al Nusra Front in toppling the former Syrian President, Bashir al-Assad.

By the way, both Iran and Hezbollah, like Assad and the Russians, fought against ISIS. The Saudis and Israel did not.

Here is Assad with his wife, visiting a church near Damascus on Easter, four years ago:

25 years after 9/11, the USA has largely destroyed Syria, Libya, and Iraq, and supported regimes who, unlike the aforementioned countries, actively promote the Sunni radicalism of Osama Bin Laden, all while seeing Christians decimated and exiled from their ancient communities.

There was even reporting after 9/11 that Israel had forewarning of 9/11 and was tracking the hijackers! Not from fringe bloggers, but from Fox News!

But now the US has the audacity to proclaim they are on some kind of Christian mission, somehow on behalf a nation that explicitly rejects Christ, Israel.

One US commander told American troops that Trump has been “anointed by Jesus to light the signal fire in Iran to cause Armageddon and mark his return to Earth.”

Part of this signal fire was a missile strike on an Iranian girls’ school on Saturday. Close to 200 girls died.

(For context, 40 children died in Hamas’ attack on Israel during the October 7 raid. This action, and the unprecedented killing of a head of state during war, almost guarantees that no new Iranian regime that is not hateful towards the West can ever be established as a result of these hostilities.)

Would you want to be the group carrying out these strikes just before Jesus returned to judge the living and the dead?

This echoes old comments by the current Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, in which he advocated the building of a Third Temple in Jerusalem. (On the ruins of the temple which Jesus promised would be destroyed, as it is his body and the church which is the true temple.)

Hegseth has also openly stated that the US will continue to rain down upon Iran “death and destruction from the sky all day long.”

When the anti-Christian Roman Emperor Julian attempted to rebuild it in the fourth century as part of his war on the faith that had been adopted by his predecessors, he quickly died and an earthquake and a fire halted the reconstruction.

Some bizarre Christian Zionists believe a third temple would usher in the Second Coming. However, it has long been Christian (particularly Catholic and Orthodox) tradition that a third temple would see the rise of the Antichrist.

Some would argue that the US and Israel had no choice but to make a move on an enemy that wants to destroy them.

But why does Iran and the wider region harbour hatred for the US?

Does it have something to do with the British toppling of the original ruling dynasty in 1921, and their promotion of a military officer to become the Shah?

Does it have something to do with the Anglo-Soviet invasion of Iran during World War II?

The government putsch organised by the US and the British in the 1950s?

Does it have something to do with the Shia Muslim community being invaded by the Israelis in the 1980s?

Or the US shooting down an Iranian passenger flight by mistake, in 1988, killing 290 civilians?

Could it be the chemical weapons the US gave to Iraq in the 1980s which killed thousands of Iranians?

Could it be the sanctions then later placed on Iraq, which the Americans themselves admitted killed thousands of Iraqi children?

Watch Clinton Secretary of State, Madeleine Albright, state that the deaths of 500 000 children is worth it, in order to pressure Hussein:

Leave the question for now. Is current American action going to solve the problem and bring an advantageous peace?

The track record is not good.

We also know now that the US strikes began not at a time of their choosing, but of Israel’s.

Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, has admitted this:

“We knew that there was going to be an Israeli action. We knew that that would precipitate an attack against American forces, and we knew that if we didn’t pre-emptively go after them before they launched those attacks, we would suffer higher casualties.”

So Israel, who receives billions of aid from the US, gets to choose…

And does Israel even want peace? No, actions in Syria and Gaza suggest they want to bomb their enemies to a point that their territories are in chaos and anarchy and that they can then continue to bomb at will without any threat of reprisals.

What could go wrong here?

A previous Trump admitted that a lot could go wrong:

The missiles rain down on Iran. Hospitals and schools and suburbs are being hit. The weapons continue to flow to Ukraine. Not because they can bring peace, but because they guarantee continued war.

Because the ‘conspiracy theorists’ are right. Israel wags the American dog. Trump gave in.

The dark irony is that Trump gave in knowing this will very possibly destroy MAGA. Voters hate these wars. This is why Trump won in the first place. Something like 80% of Americans opposed getting involved in Iran.

That figure will get even worse if the conflict drags on and goes south. It is possible that happens, especially if the US runs out of missile interceptors used to protect their multiple bases surrounding Iran, as well as the Saudis and Israel. Already there are reports of the Pentagon looking to buy these interceptors from Ukraine!

Iran has no capacity to hit the American mainland. During the negotations that proved to be an Israeli ruse, they had gone further in their concessions than when they previously had a nuclear deal a decade ago with the US.

Their Foreign Minister had openly stated they would never develop nuclear weapons. They had promised to back this up by reducing uranium enrichment to below 3.67%, stopping any further accumulation of uranium and allowing observers in to monitor this.

Remember here that Israel itself has nuclear weapons it has never admitted to having, nukes which can reach Europe and the US, and nukes which it possesses outside of any international treaties.

Trump could have taken this deal, boasted he had got a better deal than Obama, and gone back to being the Trump he had campaigned to be.

Instead, he chose the very wars he spent years denouncing. If you understand why, you understand a great deal of modern geopolitics…

