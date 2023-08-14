9/11 was seared into memory by television coverage.

Bodycounts on news channels, along with the fraudulent images from China, Italy, and India of health collapse, did the same for covid.

But the post-vax, post-lockdown pandemic (it is just as much a pandemic as covid was) has not been televised.

Of course, something far worse than 9/11 did happen in early 2020 New York city.

As Jessica Hockett continues to point out, NYC did experience a terror attack - but it was an inside job on the part of medical-media industrial complex:

Who killed these New Yorkers, even as their governor was winning awards for his absurd press conferences denouncing Trump? Where are their names, the memorial? How did they die while hospital visits decreased?

If some kind of bomb went off in New York in 2020, death bombs are going off all around the world.

Look at Taiwan’s births and deaths:

What is happening in Germany?

What is happening to young Americans, who definitely did not die of covid?

Japan?

If the media is not etching this into the collective hive-mind, word of it is nonetheless reaching some media outlets.

Major American newspaper, US Today, recently published a piece by Pierre Kory and Mary Beth Pfeiffer that opened with the following bombshell (or what should be a bombshell):

Life insurance actuaries are reporting that many more people are dying – still – than in the years before the pandemic. And while deaths during COVID-19 had largely occurred among the old and infirm, this new wave is hitting prime-of-life people hard. No one knows precisely what is driving the phenomenon, but there is an inexplicable lack of urgency to find out. A concerted investigation is in order.

The writers make the correct comparison. Bombs are going off in the west:

Week in, week out, this unnatural loss of life is on the scale of a war or terrorist event. The actuarial reports can only speculate on the factors causing these deaths, including oft-cited delayed health care, drug overdoses and even weather patterns. But the question remains: What explains this ongoing wave of excess deaths? Life insurance data suggests something happened in the fall of 2021 in workplaces, especially among white-collar workers. These are people whose education, income level and access to health care would predict better outcomes.

What happened in the fall of 2021? We can only wonder!

But remember, that Pfizer itself reported more mortality in the vaccinated arm than the placebo arm in its own trial for its vaccine.

Nonetheless, they decided it would be unethical not to vaccinate the placebo arm with their safe and effective genetic treatment, so we will never know how much larger that difference in deaths became in the months and years since.

Recall now the media berating everybody who called into question the tenets of lockdown and mass vaccination, when fewer people were dying than now!

The media simply hates young vitality; our overlords are anti-life.

This is why they smothered the youth in masks, screens, and lockdowns.

This is why they have declared war on carbon, the building-block of biological life.

And this is why no politicans have hanged for robbing children of years of their childhood.

Some lives simply matter more than others.

Terror is in the eye of the beholder, or rather the authoritarian media.

