Chris Waldburger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
alwayscurious's avatar
alwayscurious
Jan 17, 2023

I enjoyed the interview, good, important discussion. Fun to learn you're based in Kenya, a good place to observe the world as it goes mad.

One Good Eye's avatar
One Good Eye
Jan 16, 2023Edited

Some in the US consider the new deal a form of socialism leading the way for publicly supported infrastructure programs which financially benefited both the public and corporations. As part of the US "New Deal" workers, traditionally robbed of retirement benefits, were given some relief via the social security act. Yes, that new order of democracy was awful not allowing people to starve and be homeless and without healthcare after slaving their entire lives.

As for the liberal agenda, sorry to say this has been around for many thousands of years, you've just never noticed. Current media coverage is just a distraction, keeping the the public's attention on large shifts of wealth to a small group of individuals. The militant dispositions you're noticing are reactions of societies under gradual economic stress due to accelerated economic disparity.

I really like the phase totalitarian democracy, defensive administration of majority rule, an extreme territorial posture often seen as a result of chronic stress and uncertainty in humans. This is the elephant in the room.

As for the current liberal agenda, just remember: There are two great tragedies in life. One is not to get your heart's desire. The other is to get it. —George Bernard Shaw

Once they reach their goals, they will have to live with them. Like western feminists, they wanted to be equal to men, now men treat them like equals, ie other men, and feminists don't like it.

