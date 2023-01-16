The liberal, secular regime ascendant across the planet, with the Atlantic powers at its forefront, came to power after World War II.

FDR’s right hand man, and White House roommate, Harry Hopkins, had stated that Hitler could not be defeated by the democratic status quo of the US and Britain, but rather only by “the new order of democracy, which is the New Deal universally extended and applied”, and that this new order was to “exceed the Nazi in fury, ruthlessness and efficiency.”

The New Deal is a democratic regime which extends its power and progressivism into every facet of life, in order that its enlightened experts can steer society towards a planned, safe, and secular utopia.

Do you not feel safer and healthier just thinking of our blessed rulers?

