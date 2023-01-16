The liberal, secular regime ascendant across the planet, with the Atlantic powers at its forefront, came to power after World War II.
FDR’s right hand man, and White House roommate, Harry Hopkins, had stated that Hitler could not be defeated by the democratic status quo of the US and Britain, but rather only by “the new order of democracy, which is the New Deal universally extended and applied”, and that this new order was to “exceed the Nazi in fury, ruthlessness and efficiency.”
The New Deal is a democratic regime which extends its power and progressivism into every facet of life, in order that its enlightened experts can steer society towards a planned, safe, and secular utopia.
Do you not feel safer and healthier just thinking of our blessed rulers?
I enjoyed the interview, good, important discussion. Fun to learn you're based in Kenya, a good place to observe the world as it goes mad.
Some in the US consider the new deal a form of socialism leading the way for publicly supported infrastructure programs which financially benefited both the public and corporations. As part of the US "New Deal" workers, traditionally robbed of retirement benefits, were given some relief via the social security act. Yes, that new order of democracy was awful not allowing people to starve and be homeless and without healthcare after slaving their entire lives.
As for the liberal agenda, sorry to say this has been around for many thousands of years, you've just never noticed. Current media coverage is just a distraction, keeping the the public's attention on large shifts of wealth to a small group of individuals. The militant dispositions you're noticing are reactions of societies under gradual economic stress due to accelerated economic disparity.
I really like the phase totalitarian democracy, defensive administration of majority rule, an extreme territorial posture often seen as a result of chronic stress and uncertainty in humans. This is the elephant in the room.
As for the current liberal agenda, just remember: There are two great tragedies in life. One is not to get your heart's desire. The other is to get it. —George Bernard Shaw
Once they reach their goals, they will have to live with them. Like western feminists, they wanted to be equal to men, now men treat them like equals, ie other men, and feminists don't like it.