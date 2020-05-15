They’re talking of kids playing in chalk circles separated from each other when they return to school, wearing masks, having their temperatures taken daily.
This past week, South Africans were appalled to see an infant ripped from his father’s arms because he went to the beach.
We’re living in a simulation. We did this to ourselves.
First, we let China mak…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Waldburger to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.