Things to believe in
Above you see the Pope blessing the world in a rainy, dark, and empty St Peter’s square.
He usually only does this on Easter and Christmas.
“For weeks now it has been evening,” said the Pope. “Thick darkness has gathered over our squares, our streets and our cities; it has taken over our lives, filling everything with a deafening silence and a distressing…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Waldburger to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.