The ‘tribal drums’ of our age are beaten by new witch doctors, new medicine men: the media.

Modern media technology has created, in the words of Marshall McLuhan, an “utter human docility and quiescence of meditation such as befits an organism that now wears its brain outside its skull.”

Docile without thought. To the extent that even when data outside of the accepted narrative is reported, it is not able to disturb that same narrative.

The Australian and New Zealand press can report that deaths rose to their highest levels since World War II - after a pandemic, after mass vaccination - but nobody seems to notice the implications.

The British press can report that their government was trolling their own population during covid, stoking ‘variant’ panic, enforcing lockdowns and mass ‘dying alone’, and rationing healthcare, despite knowing risks were minimal. Yet there is no revolution, no public hangings of politicians.

We can learn that drugs used for euthanasia became part of treatment protocol during the lockdown, possibly killing tens of thousands, yet shrug and say it is time to move on.

As the mist recedes from the minds of many, some may recall the oddness that churches and beaches were closed while casinos and malls were open, and thus coming dangerously close to realizing that we have been under assault from our leaders…

But are there any leaders being toppled anywhere because of the death and destruction at their hands?

No.

Far from it.

This is because we have not yet faced the most important lie of the whole business - and we will probably never face up to it as long as we live under the regime of safetyism and the ‘liberal’ harm principle…

I refer here to this important piece by El Gato Malo, ‘The Greatest Lie Told During Covid’.

The ‘bad cat’ has been one of the best pseudonymous writers during this debacle, and in his most recent piece, he points out an important truth:

Pandemics are not a threat to humanity, at all. Not in the modern age.

beyond very minor levels, it’s been 100 years since one was. there has NEVER been a seriously dangerous global pandemic in the post antibiotic era. there have barely been any that even warranted notice and pretty much no one living can recollect a shred of the last one.

As he points out, Nobody recalls with terror the Asian flu in the 1950s, the Hong Kong flu of 1968, or the 1976 flu (for which vaccines had to be withdrawn). The damage viruses can do to human society is both limited and inevitable, while plagues are gone forever in a world that knows sanitation.

And even our memory of the Spanish flu is wrong.

One of the many things hidden by medical experts and their accomplices over the past few decades (over and above vaccine mythology) is the fact of iatrogenic death - death by medical treatment.

And this was true at the time of the Spanish flu. If covid had sedatives used to kill (along with ventilators and remdesivir), the Spanish flu had aspirin.

From the bad cat:

aspirin had just come into widespread availability in 1918 (and bayer was rushing it to market for the pandemic). it was the new wowie-zowie drug and doctors (and especially militaries) all over the world fell in love with it. they prescribed it widely to those with spanish flu. in doses ranging from 8 to 31 grams per day. oopsie. a typical aspirin today is 325mg and max dosing per day is ~4 grams.

Young adults were hardest hit in this pandemic as they were treated the most aggressively. Intriguingly, homeopaths had better survival rates than many doctors because they did not use the new wonder drug at such a lethal dose.

This exact same phenomenon - iatrogenic death - returned again for covid:

No ventilators, no New York or Italian spike, no pandemic.

The same was true of the bizarre notion of ‘saving hospitals’ by turning patients away:

If I were to make one very slight criticism of Malo it would be that he perahps over-emphasises the importance of antibiotics in the post-pandemic age. It is strikingly evident that mortality rates were rapidly sinking in the western world long before the wide use of antibiotics or vaccines.

It turns out that people concerned with pandemics and public health should not be bothering too much with medical research and drug development. Decent food supply and clean drinking water, alongside time outdoors in the sun, are the only statistically significant factors in public health. Along with the desire to live.

But to admit this, is to admit that pandemic preparedness is a fraud. This perhaps will lead you to a secondary admission that the climate crisis is a fraud, and that may lead to the grander admission that an entire global regime built upon ‘doing something’ to prevent harm is a fraud. And once you see through these frauds, you gain very dangerous knowledge, a dangerous knowledge I have tried to describe below.

Our liberal regimes do not represent us, but rather they are at war with us, ‘the people’, in alliance with the dregs of society, and they mean to fight to the death.

