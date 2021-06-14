The World`s Leaders Exempt Themselves from Social Distancing - Amidst Tenuous Evidence of Vaccine Effectiveness
And Johnson set to keep UK shut down.
The leaders of the G7 - the Group of of Seven of the most economically advanced liberal democracies - gathered in Cornwall, England last week.
They did not quarantine. They did not wear masks. They sipped drinks, barbecued, and patted each other on the back for the great jobs they think they are doing. Look at Trudeau`s face above. Canada, right now, arr…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Waldburger to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.