Chris Waldburger

Chris Waldburger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roger Beal's avatar
Roger Beal
6hEdited

There must be a reason - a fear, perhaps - that several councils of religious leaders established our Biblical canon, which does not include powerful books now relegated to apocryphal status. Sirach is one such; 1 Enoch and Jubilees are others. The apostle Paul and the prophet Daniel both make references to ideas and events that appear in Enoch. Our Lord Jesus clearly believed in demons - else what entities was He casting out of possessed people in His day?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Chris Waldburger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture