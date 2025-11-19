This past month, I had the pleasure of talking with Nick Hudson on the ‘demons’ in modern democracy.

From the description on Panda’s Rumble channel:

Since the covid phenomenon began, many have perceived that democracy is illusory, and that the system operating under its banner is set upon a trajectory that citizens neither aspire to nor expect. But were we naïve to expect anything else?

We paid special attention to the wisdom that we can glean today from the vital political thinker, Joseph de Maistre, who lived and wrote in ths shadow of Revolutionary France.

