The Turning of the Tide
At an unnecessary cost.
Above you see the castle at Ferrara in Italy.
In the plague of 1576, the town experienced zero deaths.
How? When the plague ravaged their neighbours, they shut their borders. They did not ban inward travel completely, but stationed guards and doctors at all entry points.
And they managed to continue all trade.
This was exactly what I proposed when I heard …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Waldburger to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.