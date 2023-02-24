Chris Waldburger

Chris Waldburger

Kieran Telo
Feb 28, 2023

Very thought-provoking, and thank you to John Carter (elsewhere in the comments) who publicised this post via his Telegram. A great deal of what you say makes immense sense to ,me Chris.

I lived in ZA for more than a decade but left in the mid-80's.

Part of me still misses the place and toys with the idea of returning, which I've only done for short spells twice in all of that time. I'm in the UK btw and see similar decrepitude of infrastructure and society in our near-future. As you mentioned.

What persuades me otherwise is to talk to family members still living there (almost all in Gauteng). A nephew of mine left ZA in January and his mum (my sister) seems to be thinking of doing the same: she has not been able to find work for several years. She is highly intelligent and experienced, holds more qualifications than I could even name, but job reservation - to call it what it is - more or less debars her, and she's in her 50's now so there's that too. The nephew landed a decent-sounding job in London within a couple of weeks btw. Her husband pretends all is well and plods along, which I admire in some ways, but will create a schism - if it hasn't already.

My concern with the cantonisation of ZA is that it might be Bantustan II i.e. the 'best' areas seized by certain social groups and/or American corporations, with the squalid areas of urban and/or rural deprivation left as favelas (as was described by Rian Malan some years ago already).

It's interesting to see how the folks with Afrikaner culture strongly in their background are making a go of it. Family and/or religion - or at any rate some kind of actual value system - are a major asset in exploring self-determination and making a success of it.

I wish them well and look forward to reading more of your stuff Chris.

(P.S. Job reservation was the trade union practice, long before formal apartheid, which debarred non-white people from many trades, let alone professions. A great deal of the administrative framework for apartheid was created by England, but that is not a part of history that is exactly forefronted...)

Marija
Feb 24, 2023

Great post, thank you - and it lead me to watch the documentary too. I'm not Afrikaner, but I have huge respect for their abilities and strength. I belong to even smaller minority, trying my best to leave my language and culture to my children and guard them from globalist/liberalist nonsense (to parents out there - did you know that "Trolls 2" shows a male birthing a child?).

The state of SA is really atrocious. It's great to hear of a movement that has hope, drive and a plan to change things. Really inspiring. Thanks

