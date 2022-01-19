The Scientist
Bureaucracy is the rule of nobody, and in that vacuum, the spirit of the age and mindless state machinery take control.
It is clear the vaccines have failed.
How did a wonder drug, with the promise of near total effectiveness fail so quickly?
We were told by all the authorities vaccines would bring about herd immunity and reduce transmission. Studies were done on two shots only, as a result.
But look aroun…
