No matter what kind of regime you lived under these past few years, the results were the same. (Or was Belorussian dictatorship more free?)
Why was that?
In my latest piece for the heroic Panda, I propose two theses:
The ‘people’ do not in fact rule, even in a democracy.
New leaders, new elites, in the shape of discarded ‘lions’, represent our best hope of resisting the devouring mother that is the modern biosecurity state.
Please read here and comment:
Jewish Loot and Neglected Fruit: How the Mainstream Right Serves Jews and Betrays Whites . . .
“Low-hanging fruit!” cry deluded right-wingers all over the West. “Why doesn’t my favored party on the mainstream right pluck that fruit and defeat the left?” Well, they’ve been crying that for decades and will still be crying it when the left pack them off to a slave-labor camp or an organic gas-chamber. Some of those right-wingers are too stupid to see the truth; some are too frightened to admit it. Their favored party on the mainstream right doesn’t pluck the low-hanging fruit because it doesn’t want to defeat the left. And it doesn’t want to defeat the left because it is the left. That is, it’s financed and controlled by Jews who support the left and its anti-White, anti-Christian, anti-Western agenda.
https://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/2022/03/25/jewish-loot-and-neglected-fruit-how-the-mainstream-right-serves-jews-and-betrays-whites/
After the Great Awakening, the idea that the people alone as savior of a political document would not be sufficient. The document written as a covenant with God in mind would however be sufficient. It was George Washington who dedicated this country to be Godly, we have not always been that way, but our continued repentance and this nations overall commitment to pursuit of this document fulfills that we consider this to be a covenant