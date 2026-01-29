Chris Waldburger

Chris Waldburger

Roger Beal
5d

Now talk about Spain, its socialist government, and its plan to "legalize" something like 300K subSaharan Africans currently lurking about the Iberian peninsula.

1 reply by Chris Waldburger
alexsyd
6d

Nice article.

One little quibble is that corporations have to make a profit or they go out of business. It's that simple. If your competitors use labor that costs 1/10th to 1/15th the price of your labor you can't compete. Basic Business 101.

The West vs. The Rest. The insane difference in labor cost is a real problem. Maybe trariffs will help but most likely robots will be needed.

My own predction is that either the belief in human rights is replaced with a more aristocratic belief system (privilege, obligation, honor, divine order) or the sacred victim, entited parasite culture now dominant will slowly destroy the West. As you point out in Modern Liberal-run jurisdictions, it's already happening.

1 reply by Chris Waldburger
