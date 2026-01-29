5 minutes reading time.

The US is about to become a white-minority country. The UK has a few more decades till then. Many states and cities in both countries are already there.

For many people, the use of the term ‘white’ above is triggering.

Why would you want white majorities? Isn’t that white supremacy? What’s the problem with complete multiculturalism, where all the colours bleed into one?

But explore some hypotheticals. Remove the word ‘white.’

If Zululand in South Africa had an influx of Afrikaners such that Zululand would no longer be majority Zulu, would Zulus be right to be concerned?

The Japanese, Chinese, and the Middle East have strict immigration rules to maintain their culture. Is that ‘racist’?

Or remove race somewhat.

The left-wing Danish government are deporting and blocking immigrants. They have stated that they owe their loyalty to their own citizens, and that with continued influx, their generous welfare state would collapse. They are for the Danish.

Are all these countries somehow ‘on the wrong side of history?’

Here is an additional problem.

Multiculturalism, at least not in a functional sense, just doesn’t exist. You will never find a functioning state where all races and culture are just scattered throughout the territory.

First of all, people don’t live like that. They gather with people of their own backgrounds with their own interests. Think Greeks, Lebanese, Muslims, Indians in South Africa. Or Somalis in Minnesota…

Or look at this photograph of England during a recent election season:

Pretty grim.

Secondly, when ethnos is disintegrated so is ethos. When cultural norms are deliberately fragmented, all that remains to maintain order is the power of the bureaucratic state. And most bureaucratic states are incompetent and corrupt.

Be honest with yourself. The most diverse cities in the West are all the most dysfunctional. Not even massive state intervention can make those places functional.

Tragic? Yes. True? Yes.

Of course, some diversity works. The kind that happens organically, slowly, and transparently. But mass NGO-facilitated movement of peoples? No.

And yes, modern immigration is not organic.

The only prior time in history where majority ethnicities and native-born populations become minorities in their own territory is as a result of war and ethnic cleansing.

No, people are facilitating the levels of immigration we see today, where native-born populations have gone from 90% of the population to close to half.

Under Boris Johnson around 4 million people arrived in Britain over three years. That means around 1 in 15 people in Britain today arrived just a few years ago.

The US has the same statistic for the Biden years. 12 million people flocked to the US, unvetted, after he declared he would not be enforcing the law he had sworn to uphold before God. The US probably has something like 40 million people there without papers.

Do you think the countries these people come from are ‘sending their best?’ If they are, the first-world is hurting the third-world by taking them. If they are not, first-world governments are hurting their citizens, and lying about it

What does this all do to infrastructure? To wages? To social cohesion? To national debt?

It is madness.

And it was only a few seconds ago, historically speaking, that normal liberal-type leaders knew this.



This is Obama in 2010:

This is Bill Clinton in 1995:

In many ways, Trump is to the left of these positions. Trump has said he wants to let illegal workers on farms and in hotels stay!

What is interesting to me, is that nice people today consider politicians who echo Obama and Clinton a few decades ago, to be fascist or deeply racist.

And yes, under Obama and Clinton ICE did some rough business too. (All without the increased danger of mass rioting and obstruction.)

During the Obama years, 56 people died. Under Biden’s four years, 26. In five years of Trump, around 84 have died. Which is more, but not more per person detained. Many more died around 2020 because of social distancing rules too in medical facilities, etc.

(It is also not irrelevant to note that this past year, the US experienced a 20% drop in murders compared to Biden’s final year of presidency. The country is generally much more peaceful.)

Obama even had the same head of border control as Trump, Tom Homan. Here he is giving Homan a medal:

Let me say here: I have seen the video from Minneapolis, videos not of immigrants, but American protestors, being shot. I found both of them to be brutal. Probably legal according to American law. But brutal and highly avoidable. Americans cops seemingly escalate at the drop of the hat.

(For context, I thought George Floyd’s death was entirely self-induced. He was resisting arrest. He refused to get in the car. He was high on a lot of drugs. And the cop was using a standard hold to detain a suspected, very large, criminal in the midst of some kind of psychotic break.)

However, those people would never have been there, protesting, if this madness over normal policy had not been instigated by the media. The man who died rocked up with a gun to protest cops! He was spitting on them and swearing at them. Dumb.

Nonetheless, these violent confrontations don’t make much sense politically, considering Trump is letting so many illegals stay.

Many don’t realise this, but mass immigration was never a huge problem, even in the days before passports and hard border controls. Corporations had not yet developed an addiction to cheap, illegal labour, and there were no welfare states to be gamed.

Sorting those two things out are the most important ways to solve illegal immigration and would be relatively frictionless. Maybe. Hard to predict the mood of those who have become so radicalised at the thought of a people protecting their demographics.

This madness over enforcing border and residency laws is of a piece with recent fanaticism about sex changes, mandated masks, lockdowns, and vaccinations.

We have lived through the great intensification of a revolution that has been underway since at least 1950: the revolution of the mass-therapeutic state.

This state both creates and feeds on the kind of chaos unleashed by inorganic multiculturalism and the erosion of natural social bonds. Its solutions to crime cause crime. Its health policies cause sickness. It seeks peace through war. Its freedom is tyranny.

Yet the hystericism of the acolytes of the therapeutic regime does, in some way, bode well. The thing is dying. Its time is almost up.

