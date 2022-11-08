Two years ago almost to the day, I stayed up all night watching Trump pull off another upset for the ages.

He smashed Biden in the crucial swing states of Ohio and Florida. Candidates basically do not lose an election if they win those two states.

The US also has 19 bellwether counties, which, because they somehow match the wider country in demographics, predict election winners.

Since 1980, these 19 counties have been won by the eventual president every time.

Trump won 18 of them.

No wonder the usually very prescient betting markets on Election Night swung so drastically to Trump giving him an 80% of winning at one stage.

And then the counting stopped.

Apparently the world’s oldest democracy, the supposed exceptional republic, could not count all the ballots on one night like every other western democracy.

Except that was a lie because Florida and Ohio managed to count their votes timeously.

Revolver has a piece out today remembering the steal:

You all know what happened next. In a never-before-seen development in American politics, counting in key states went on for days on end. Over the course of those extra days, Trump’s leads in Georgia, Michigan, and Pennsylvania shrank and then vanished. Legal efforts to block what was unfolding and contest certain questionable ballots went nowhere, and on January 20, it was Joe Biden who took the oath of office… Two years ago, Pennsylvania’s election process probably featured more red flags than any other closely contested state. The state took a whole week to count its votes, with Biden only overtaking Trump’s large election-night lead on Friday morning. Pennsylvania let votes count even if they arrived after Election Day, even if they had no postmark, and even if they didn’t have a matching signature. Twenty Pennsylvania counties used millions of dollars donated by Mark Zuckerberg to finance their election activities, including the famous unsupervised “Zuckerboxes,” which made it virtually impossible to enforce the state’s relatively strict limits on ballot harvesting. When Trump supporters tried to independently monitor drop boxes, state attorney general Josh Shapiro (now running for governor) threatened them with prosecution.

This happened:

And if you asked questions, the FBI came and knocked on your door.

And the same game is now on in 2022, the US congressional and state gubernatorial elections. The media is running the op:

In US elections, men generally vote Republican. Married woman narrowly favour Republicans. Single women and racial minorities vote Democrat. Trump has eaten into Democrat Hispanic support, but the majority will still vote Dem, most likely.

Quite often, it comes down to suburban moms.

And they are not happy with the Dems. Inflation, school closures, masks, and curriculum madness have all swung the election towards Republicans.

Follow the most accurate pollster of the last few American elections. He notes a dramatic anti-Biden move:

Cahaly also believes he is likely even undercounting Republican support because people are literally afraid to be open with anyone about sup[porting Trump’s party and his candidates. And contrary to media, Trump is still the king-maker in the party because he is still very popular.

The biggest problem Biden and his crew have is that their candidates are weird. They cannot answer what a man or a woman is.

They look like this:

Meanwhile the Republicans are running, in many places, interesting and articulate candidates like Kari Lake and Blake Masters in Arizona:

Even former Democratic Congresswoman and presidential candidate, Hindu-surfer-soldier, Tulsi Gabbard is campaigning for these guys.

Then you have Hillbilly Elegy author, JD Vance, running for Senate in Ohio.

These are accomplished people, all backed by Trump, all looking to end wars, end LGBTQIA2S* nonsense, vaccine oppression and bring back national borders.

And they’re running against this:

But, nonetheless, get ready.

The insane loopholes for fraud in various states have not been changed.

If elections take days to count ballots, watch for the steal.