The ANC Will Die
The only question is when.
Liberation movements do not generally survive. This will also be true of the ANC.
I recently read Albert Luthuli's autobiography, Let My People Go, which detailed this moral titan's involvement in the struggle.
Intriguingly, Luthuli did not believe the ANC would one day govern South Africa. He was of the opinion that the ANC woul…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Waldburger to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.