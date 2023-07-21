Chris Waldburger

Chris Waldburger

Discussion about this post

alexsyd
Jul 21, 2023

I know someone who made a lot of money investing in 3X bull stocks precisely at the bottom the Covid panic crash. It was partly luck and partly smarts. He just knew the herd was panicking and took advantage. All perfectly rational and self-interested. Now, you could say it's a sleazy way to make money I suppose. He'd feel better by doing something like fixing leaky pipes or designing houses you'd say. And you would be correct. Alas, it wasn't this person's purpose in this world or at that particular moment anyway. He simply saw an opportunity and rolled the dice. Fortune favors the bold and all that. Was he being degenerate? Probably, if that's all he had ever done. But, technically, not illegal.

Hunter Biden on the other hand uses his father's position to make money. In 3/4 of the planet this is common and not thought of as being particularly unethical. I think the Chinese have a term for these people. The princelings or something like that. I'll say one thing for Hunter: he's got a real talent and energy for it. He even exploits his rather modest artsy abilities. But he's being quite rational. He's seized the opportunity as a scion of a powerful father. Like feminists, blacks and queers who exploit the white man's invention of something they called human rights (in order to overthrow aristocrats and the church). You could say it's come back to bite them, no? White men, I mean. But, yeah, Hunter would be breaking the law if it can be proven he's using his dad to influence US government policy.

