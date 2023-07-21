By the end of the Roman Republic, its democracy had become entirely decadent.

Foreign powers were bribing the Senate. Effeminacy and depravity ruled the upper classes. Elections were entirely rigged. The old Roman religion was usurped by bizarre mystery cults from the east.

Does this sound familiar?

In short, the time was ripe for Julius Caesar to wipe away the rot, and then for his heir, Augustus, to become Princeps and Imperator.

(Christians once saw this as provident. The great Roman peace, with its common language of Greek, its system of roads, and its law and order, allowed for the great announcement of an evangelion of a different kind of imperator, one who fulfilled the promise of the Old Testament, the best of Greek thought, and the grandeur of ancient heroism.)

Oswald Spengler in his theory of cyclical history posited that a Caesar will always arise to cut through the calcification of a collapsing civilization, which had lost any sense of political will as cosmopolitanism and moneyed interests came to dominate a dying culture represented by cynical ‘world-cities’.

If Spengler is right, it would seem that the great power of our time, the ostensible Republic of the United States of America, is firmly within this phase of waiting for Caesar.

I recalled this thesis when I read of the explosive news released these past few weeks regarding the Biden family. Of course, mainstream media, whose ‘freedom of the press’ is always a servant to specific interests, has not covered the story at all.

You may have heard of the depravity of the Biden family already. Whether it is Biden’s pesonal creepiness, constantly sniffing children and touching them, recalling fondly black children rubbing his legs in public swimming pools (he calls such children ‘roaches’), or his daughter’s diary recalling her father bathing with her inappriopriately (written as she was in rehab for sex addiction), or his son Hunter’s affair with his dead brother’s wife, rumours of his strange relationship with her daughter, his child with a stripper that his family refuses to acknowledge, his involvement in international prostitution rings, his crack addiction and the strange recent story of cocaine being found in the White House.

Details of this came out in public discovery of the diary and the abandoned Hunter laptop which the FBI had in possession years before the 2020 election. The FBI told media outlets like Twitter that the laptop was real but pushed them to throttle news of it as ‘Russian disinformation’ anyway.

Are these all purely private matters?

Hardly, because they are inextricably connected with the family’s susceptibility to foreign corruption.

This week, US Senator Chuck Grassley released an FBI report in which a credible FBI source reported that Joe Biden himself had been compromised in Ukraine during the Obama presidency, via his son.

A video has long done the rounds online of Biden boasting how he got the Ukrainian Prosecutor-General fired (so much for Ukraine’s sacred sovereignty) for his alleged corruption. The FBI report begs to differ.

When Biden did this as Obama’s point-man on Ukraine, his son, Hunter, was being paid millions to sit on the board of a Ukrainian gas company, Burisma. It turns out Burisma was being investigated by the prosecutor when he was effectively fired by Biden. The informant heard directly from the Burisma boss regarding the investigation: “Hunter will take care of all of those issues through his dad.”

The Burisma boss, Mykola Zlochevsky, would also assert that it cost him $5 million for two Bidens to keep them in his corner. He told the source he paid ‘the Big Guy’ via so many shell companies it would take decades for investigators to trace it all. He also told the source he had 17 recordings of conversations with both Joe and Hunter Biden.

The FBI did nothing. Later they did raid Trump’s home, armed, with media in tow, looking for classified documents that presidents routinely keep. And he will surely soon be arrested by these same shock troops for asking his supporters to protest peacefully the certification of the US election results.

Recall here how the media excused Hunter sitting on a Ukrainian board whilst his father effectively governed the country, for years, whilst claiming impartiality and the mantle of truth against Trump’s disinformation!

Whistleblowers from the US tax authority have also come forward asserting that White House authorities intervened in preventing criminal charges being brought against Hunter Biden in the Obama years.

At the heart of the criminal issues was the $17 million which flowed into Biden shell companies from foreign governments for years. Money came from Romania, China, and Russia too.

From the BBC: “In 2013, Hunter flew aboard Air Force Two with his father, who was then vice-president, on an official visit to Beijing, where the younger Biden met investment banker Jonathan Li. Hunter told the New Yorker he had just met Mr Li for "a cup of coffee", but 12 days after the trip a private equity fund, BHR Partners, was approved by the Chinese authorities. Mr Li was chief executive and Hunter was a board member. He would hold a 10% stake.”

One message saved on Hunter Biden’s laptop to his daughter: “I hope you all can do what I did and pay for everything for this entire family for 30 years. It’s really hard. But don’t worry, unlike pop, I won’t make you give me half your salary.” Pop is Joe Biden.

Recalling all the corruption would take multiple articles. The New York Post has done this valiantly.

Of course, this is much worse than Watergate, in which all Richard Nixon did was try cover up some spying on Democrats some errant campaign workers had done on his behalf without permission.

Recall Trump was impeached for asking Ukraine to look into Biden corruption in the Ukraine.

How much of the Ukrainian war has to do with US corruption based there?

How much of western lockdowns had to do with how beholden ‘elites’ like the Biden were to China?

This endemic corruption in the ‘world-city’ of the US imperium creates policy decisions that simply happen according to lines of influence. Rationality and even self-interest are ignored. Hence lockdowns. Hence Iraq and Afghanistan. Hence Ukraine.

Hence the bizarre transgender policies. It was recently reported that over 30 percent of all male to female transgenders have served in the US military, and that such people are routinely exempt from deployments and physical fitness standards. The transgender flag was created by a male to female American sailor.

This not to say the America as a superpower is finished. Their poison can continue to pollute the world for decades. The poison will surely escalate as the infection worsens and comes to a feverish consummation. History moves slowly in some sense. But the end will surely come.