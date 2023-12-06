Chris Waldburger

PROTECT & SURVIVE
Dec 6, 2023

Good musings Chris thank you. I will be in Simons Town next Monday leaving these dismal isles at last and looking forward to some sailing at FBYC. You reminded me of that classic cigarette advert in the 1960s for 'Strand cigarettes - "Your never alone with a Strand" - didn't sell the ciggies but it sold lots of white 3/4 macs - a classic fail:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WjBHUQEiTPw

And for an SA laugh - you will appreciate this one:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CYOIbXJTVIc

Happy days are here again!

Blessings

AP

Martin
Dec 6, 2023

Great post

I hate cigarette smoke, but totally agree that laws to prohibit it seem to go to far.

I noticed at work that those few people who smoked formed a social group when they went outside to smoke, and it was a group I could not be in because I can't stand smoke as I have bad lungs. I think they were more cohesive socially than those who did not smoke, as they looked down on the smokers.

I think that smokers can be very insensitive too, but to turn them into social outcasts is also problematic.

I doubt we could have won any of the World Wars without people using cigarettes to settle their shattered nerves, and it was often given as a ration to all soldiers, for those who didn't smoke it was something they could barter with other for.

Lots of contradictions in this issue, maybe we should just tell people to "do unto the other as they would have done to them"- a good old Christian teaching?

