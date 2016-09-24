Thank You for the Light
The Great Gatsby's author, a tired heroine, the Virgin Mary, and a quiet cigarette.
A while ago, a forgotten F Scott Fitzgerald (of Great Gatsby fame) short story was re-discovered. The story, entitled 'Thank you for the light', follows below, as originally published in the New Yorker magazine.
In the midst of so much turmoil around the world, this little…
