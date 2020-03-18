Sun, Steel, And South Africa
South Africans! On this warm day, go outside, braai meat on steel grids, seek our beaches and green hills, do push-ups, find pull-up bars, eat free-range eggs!
At night, read old books. Read Virgil's Aeneid - how the Trojan prince rescues the treasures of a burning Troy in order to found the new order of Rome.
Our Boomer generation ceded our world to Chinese-style Marxism.
Low wages, poor health, indoor offices, slave labour in the East - all for the sake of share prices.
If the young can stay strong and healthy…
