Did liberal democracy fail in 2020?

Or have radical dissidents been right all along?

For example, Alain Soral wrote in 2011 that the West is moving toward “global governance in the name of public health under the diktat of the World Health Organization,” using pandemics as “another phony construct that will allow the global oligarchy to terrorize entire populations and subjugate them to authoritarian policies: mandatory vaccination under the supervision of armed forces, assembly bans, and so on.”

I was invited to discuss this with members of Panda this past week, where I interpreted the Covid Event in the light of Carl Schmitt’s famous dictum concerning liberal democracy: ‘Sovereign is he who decides the exception.’

