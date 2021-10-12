South Africans Should Vote for the Christian Party
The liberal DA may have some good bureaucrats but covid and being woke has crippled them.
South Africa’s official opposition to the ANC, the Democratic Alliance, a centre-left, racially diverse political party, generally gets credit for running their strongholds well without much corruption.
They deserve those plaudits. The province they govern, the Western Cape, has many historic problems, which are constantly exacerbated by streams of econo…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Waldburger to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.