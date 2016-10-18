Why South Africans Need to Be Punk Rockers
Life lessons from the rebels of the 1970s.
In the mid ‘70s, a group of musicians around the world began to revolt against the hippie and cocaine-addled rock ‘n roll scene which had come to dominate after the end of the ‘60s.
Bands like The Ramones in the US and The Clash in the UK stripped down music to its bare bones and inspired people all around the wo…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Waldburger to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.