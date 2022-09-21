South Africa Is the Pioneer of the Darkness and Anarchy Loosed by Biden and Build Back Better
Flashback: Biden supports destruction of South African electricity supply.
As South Africa descends into the literal darkness of rolling black-outs, it must be remembered that Joe Biden, destroyer of the west in the name of child sexualization and mutilation, has been encouraging this collapse every step of the way.
Even if you believe in the existential threat of trace presence of human-emitted CO2 in the atmosphere, you should acknowledge the miniscule contribution Africa makes to this new-fangled crisis.
But no, cheap energy must be denied to the poor, because Africa is an experimental field, and not a real place.
We must have unreliable renewables rather than fossil fuel and nuclear, just like we must have vaccines rather than healthy water and food.
This is Biden in 2021:
This is South Africa in 2022:
I recall another moment when Biden expressed his endorsement of South African pioneering of state failure in the name of diversity.
When he nominated a Supreme Court judge earlier this, purely on the basis of race and gender, he recounted SA President Cyril Ramaphosa’s enthusiasm for his anti-white, anti-man, anti-meritocracy self-destructiveness.
So many polite liberals were deceived by the South African Constitution’s commitment to ‘non-racialism’. But the Left is not constrained by words. They deserve some respect because of their understanding of power. Words and documents are only as good as the power to interpret and enforce.
People ask me - is the failing of electrical supply in South Africa sabotage or incompetence? The answer proximately is incompetence, but that incompetence is the result of deliberate ideological sabotage. A totalizing, revolutionary democracy, based upon the god of diversity, will always decline into incompetence. We are first in South Africa, but we are also a forerunner for the US, and Europe, to follow.
Power cuts are set to commence in Europe soon too, as excess mortality and crime escalates at the same time.
Biden does not care about survival or prosperity of his people or any other people.
We were warned Trump would endanger civilization. Under Biden the nuclear clock has begun to tick again, because we need Pride rallies in Moscow, and suddenly Taiwan is some kind of promised land worth risking planetary suicide.
(Bearing in mind, Chinese communist power is entirely a function of US intervention there - from Roosevelt’s communist tendencies and staffing, to Clinton and Biden’s support of Chinese off-shoring.)
There is talk now of a kind of South African apocalypse.
Water is threatened as electricity collapses.
What happens next?
Here is one hypothesis:
The saying is not wrong, but incomplete:
This is also the future.
I cry for my lovely South Africa. I lived a happy and wonderful life for ten years at FBYC in Simons Town where I am a life-long member. I was a liveaboard on my magnificent 13m yacht, 'Do-It-Now' - and - 'we did it' - many times in 1999 - 2009! https://fbyc.co.za/ We always claimed: "millionaires row - without the millions"
It is a myth that yacht owners are mega-rich - 99% of those wonderful world cruisers were living hand-to-mouth; but happy, healthy and in a community of loving seafarers, offering whatever help was needed, asking nothing in return - it is the way of the sea. This is a concept alien to landsmen - a gift economy known in Africa as UBUNTU.
I am in UK now, for a while, with my loving South African wife after marrying in 2003 at FBYC. Now, we had planned to return to Simons Town, to maybe restart our world cruise - or perhaps not, given the disaster that is the ANC. We will await the 2024 general election before finalising our plans.
In the meantime, we are looking at Belize as an escape route from a collapsing UK. Make no mistake - my belief is that UK is doomed and we must seek sanctuary in the near future - we can't wait until 2024, we MUST move soon if we are not to be trapped in a Banksters' manicules.
However - returning to FBYC from Belize is 'going the wrong way' so it's south to the roaring forties and then turn left on a roller coaster! OK, if it has to be - Neptune will prevail.
"I cast my bread upon the waters, and it will return". But who the hell wants soggy bread? Hey Ho - laughter is the best medicine!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2x8D4T--0v4
My weekly Letter from UK is here:
https://austrianpeter.substack.com/p/king-charles-iii-extended-edition?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email
Turns out that if they fire the people with the technical skill to run a national energy system because they are the wrong colour only to replace them with people that don't have the skill but are the approved colour that things fall apart.
Who da thunk it?