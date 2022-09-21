Chris Waldburger

Chris Waldburger

PROTECT & SURVIVE
Sep 21, 2022

I cry for my lovely South Africa. I lived a happy and wonderful life for ten years at FBYC in Simons Town where I am a life-long member. I was a liveaboard on my magnificent 13m yacht, 'Do-It-Now' - and - 'we did it' - many times in 1999 - 2009! https://fbyc.co.za/ We always claimed: "millionaires row - without the millions"

It is a myth that yacht owners are mega-rich - 99% of those wonderful world cruisers were living hand-to-mouth; but happy, healthy and in a community of loving seafarers, offering whatever help was needed, asking nothing in return - it is the way of the sea. This is a concept alien to landsmen - a gift economy known in Africa as UBUNTU.

I am in UK now, for a while, with my loving South African wife after marrying in 2003 at FBYC. Now, we had planned to return to Simons Town, to maybe restart our world cruise - or perhaps not, given the disaster that is the ANC. We will await the 2024 general election before finalising our plans.

In the meantime, we are looking at Belize as an escape route from a collapsing UK. Make no mistake - my belief is that UK is doomed and we must seek sanctuary in the near future - we can't wait until 2024, we MUST move soon if we are not to be trapped in a Banksters' manicules.

However - returning to FBYC from Belize is 'going the wrong way' so it's south to the roaring forties and then turn left on a roller coaster! OK, if it has to be - Neptune will prevail.

"I cast my bread upon the waters, and it will return". But who the hell wants soggy bread? Hey Ho - laughter is the best medicine!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2x8D4T--0v4

My weekly Letter from UK is here:

https://austrianpeter.substack.com/p/king-charles-iii-extended-edition?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

Tim's avatar
Tim
Sep 21, 2022Edited

Turns out that if they fire the people with the technical skill to run a national energy system because they are the wrong colour only to replace them with people that don't have the skill but are the approved colour that things fall apart.

Who da thunk it?

© 2025 Chris Waldburger
