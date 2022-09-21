As South Africa descends into the literal darkness of rolling black-outs, it must be remembered that Joe Biden, destroyer of the west in the name of child sexualization and mutilation, has been encouraging this collapse every step of the way.

Even if you believe in the existential threat of trace presence of human-emitted CO2 in the atmosphere, you should acknowledge the miniscule contribution Africa makes to this new-fangled crisis.

But no, cheap energy must be denied to the poor, because Africa is an experimental field, and not a real place.

We must have unreliable renewables rather than fossil fuel and nuclear, just like we must have vaccines rather than healthy water and food.

This is Biden in 2021:

This is South Africa in 2022:

I recall another moment when Biden expressed his endorsement of South African pioneering of state failure in the name of diversity.

When he nominated a Supreme Court judge earlier this, purely on the basis of race and gender, he recounted SA President Cyril Ramaphosa’s enthusiasm for his anti-white, anti-man, anti-meritocracy self-destructiveness.

So many polite liberals were deceived by the South African Constitution’s commitment to ‘non-racialism’. But the Left is not constrained by words. They deserve some respect because of their understanding of power. Words and documents are only as good as the power to interpret and enforce.

People ask me - is the failing of electrical supply in South Africa sabotage or incompetence? The answer proximately is incompetence, but that incompetence is the result of deliberate ideological sabotage. A totalizing, revolutionary democracy, based upon the god of diversity, will always decline into incompetence. We are first in South Africa, but we are also a forerunner for the US, and Europe, to follow.

Power cuts are set to commence in Europe soon too, as excess mortality and crime escalates at the same time.

Biden does not care about survival or prosperity of his people or any other people.

We were warned Trump would endanger civilization. Under Biden the nuclear clock has begun to tick again, because we need Pride rallies in Moscow, and suddenly Taiwan is some kind of promised land worth risking planetary suicide.

(Bearing in mind, Chinese communist power is entirely a function of US intervention there - from Roosevelt’s communist tendencies and staffing, to Clinton and Biden’s support of Chinese off-shoring.)

There is talk now of a kind of South African apocalypse.

Water is threatened as electricity collapses.

What happens next?

Here is one hypothesis:

The saying is not wrong, but incomplete:

This is also the future.