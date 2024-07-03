This week, the negotiations around South Africa’s recent national election seemingly came to an end, with the announcement of the new behemoth 70+ Cabinet.

I would sum up the result by noting the following:

The leader of the Democratic Alliance, John Steenhuisen, ended up as the new Minister of Agriculture.

But the Land Reform portfolio was taken from his department and handed to the president of the Pan African Congress of Azania (PAC), the party whose paramilitary wing famously used to chant ‘One Settler, One Bullet’ in the heady days of the Struggle. (They also shot up a church in Cape Town in the 1990s. At the time, I was a young child living a few kilomtres down the road.)

Which is more important? Agriculture, or Land Reform?

Recall that the Expropriation Without Compensation bill has already been passed by the previous parliament.

Another important department now held by the DA is Home Affairs, whose branches figure in South Africans’ most Kafka-esque nightmares.

Who is this new DA cabinet member in charge of reducing such hellishness?

His name is Leon Schreiber, a self-declared follower of the ‘Third Way’ politics of ‘Lula’, the President of Brazil and Leader of its Workers’ Party, renowned for massive, endless welfare spending and, more recently, for mandating annual covid vaccines for children…

Perhaps all of this can be summed up in one image, though, shared by the DA’s Mayor of Cape Town a few days ago whilst this was all being finalized:

Well, there you have it. Gay race communism.

Maybe the DA will do some good in hindering healthcare nationalisation, education nationalisation, and expropriation without compensation. Maybe not, though. Maybe South Africa just got the worst of all worlds, a third-world country with Canadian characteristics.

But meanwhile, there has been some opposition to this agenda in Europe.

In the elections for the European Parliament (which is not a real parliament at all, however), there was a massive repudiation of Green parties and the ‘liberal centre’.

In Germany, Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) was the second biggest winner, beating the German Chancellor’s Social Democratic Party. The AfD is regularly lambasted in the media for being ‘far-right’ for its opposition to the EU and mass immigration (despite being led by a woman in a ‘civil partnership’ with a Sri Lankan woman).

In France, the results were so shocking that President Macron immediately dissolved his own parliament and called for snap elections. In France’s European elections, their corrolary to AfD, National Rally, had smashed Macron’s party by 17%.

The first round of the French elections for parliament (not the presidency) took place on Sunday, where, contra to Macron’s hopes for a repudiation and fragmentation of the ‘right wing’, Macron’s own party was obliterated by the National Rally, yes, but also by a new left-wing alliance, called the New Popular Front, consisting of Communists and Greens, energized by the ‘Nazi’ threat of the pro-Israeli National Rally.

If you parse the demographics of the voters, one sees that Macron’s centrism is really only supported by old people who want debt to continue to finance their pensions, the New Popular Front by immigrants, and National Rally by young native-born French. That should tell you everything.

The National Rally will likely not have a majority in parliament after the second round this week, but control via coalition will be in their grasp, under the auspices of their 28-year-old leader, Jordan Bardella.

Needless to say, liberals are bemoaning ‘the end of democracy’, the rise of ‘the far right’, all because people want to defend their culture and are tired of endless decay.

Two stories out of Germany and France exemplify this discontent.

A post on X from a young French woman recently went viral, in which she described very simply how life had changed for her over the last ten years in her hometown of Lyon.

Knife attacks, constant harassment, open drug dealing, all by immigrant men from Africa.

She asked, is it racist simply to notice this? Can one not complain about acts of violence if they are committed by immigrants?

In Germany, people were recently horrified by the story of a woman convicted of offensive speech against immigrant rapists. In fact, the woman received a harsher sentence than the rapists!

A girl aged 14 had been gang-raped in Hamburg by multiple men. Only 9 were charged. 8 were released without jail-time. One was sentenced to 2 years in prison.

One of the men had their phone number leaked online. A woman messaged him, calling him ‘a dishonourable racist pig’. She was recently sentenced to two days in prison, longer than 8 of the men charged, after the man reported her to German police.

Politicians say things like gang rape are a result of not enough government assiatnce, or ‘youth clubs’ for newly arrived migrants…

Meanwhile, Germany is busy de-industrializing after losing access to Russian gas (having had the Americans blow up their pipeline too), shutting down nuclear plants, and generally succumbing to the great urgency of the ‘climate crisis’.

France is similarly mutating into a ‘high-debt, low-growth, museum welfare state’.

How hard would it be for politicians to provide affordable power to their people, reduce immigration and the dissolution of their culture, and fight urban chaos?

No, it is much easier to attack anybody left with a trace of patriotism. That cannot be allowed in the world order formed after 1945, in which the slow suicide of western society is the ultimate act of virtue. Abolish whiteness, etc.

The electorate for these movements are not radicals, though. They do not want to overturn the entire political paradigm (despite this being the only long-term solution). They simply want a touch of sanity to be restored.

It is doubtful that even that will be granted.

After all, democracy means ignoring the lives of everyday, law-abiding people, in favour of an elitism allied with the dregs of society. This is what Biden means by defending ‘sacred democracy’; this is why the South African president boasts about how many of his voters are stuck on welfare grants, subsidised by the very few taxpayers, whom he largely hates.

Yet these voices even being heard does suggest something new in the air of western politics, even as South Africa remains a stronghold of global gay race communism.

This shift is demonstrated by the new willingness of the media to attack Joe Biden for something they have known for years: he is a bitter, senile old man, dominated by his ambitious wife.

And the shift is also somewhat visible in the rise of Nigel Farage’s Reform Party in Britain.

Britain goes to the polls on tomorrow. It is certain that Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party is about to be smashed.

In 14 years, the Tories have pushed wokeness and transgenderism, locked down and injected millions, opened their borders to millions and millions of immigrants (seemingly as punishment wreaked upon their base for voting Brexit), allowed their major cities to descend into decay and disorder, and cannibalized their armed forces for the sake of the drag queen of Kiev.

It is almost without doubt that Labour will sweep the elections, by simply not being the Conservative Party.

This is ominous for many Britons, as Labour wanted to lock down harder, and, whilst they will likely rein in immigration somewhat, they are ideologically committed to multi-culturalism and globalism.

Their leader, Sir Keir Starmer, may appear to be an off-putting grey man of no consequence, but there is a true radical beneath the veneer. He wanted to ‘deal with’ the unvaxxed, even while the data showed vaccination was doing nothing but harm:

When Starmer was asked in 2020 whether he was still a ‘red-green’, a kind of socialist that focuses not only on economics, but also the environment and gender issues, in a bid for Trotskyite global revolution, Starmer responded affirmatively:

The big issue we were grappling with then was how the Labour Party, or the Left generally, bound together the wider movement and its strands of equality — feminist politics, green politics, LGBT — which I thought was incredibly exciting, incredibly important.

Sounds lovely.

Vote for woke Conservatives or Trotskyite maniac Labour.

Farage’s Reform Party is set to take some of the vote of those who do not believe in wide open borders or that men can get pregnant.

Some polls have shown Reform to be polling higher than the Conservatives, giving the Establishment enough of a scare to trot out the Russian-funding canard.

However, the most likely result, owing to Britain’s constituency-based parliamentary system, is that Labour takes a record number of seats, the Conservatives go to their lowest level of seats in their history (less than 10%), and Reform takes around only 10 seats as their votes are spread around various constituencies.

Some have gone so far as to say it is possible the Conservatives get #zeroseats, and, consequentially, Labour would rule without any hindrance on their power. That would probably be unwelcome to them and the bureaucratic elite, as the illusion of a meaningful contest between Blairism and Cameronism would dissipate.

It is important to remember that political parties can go functionally extinct. It is forgotten that the Liberal Party ruled Britain through World War I, as the major Conservative rival, only to be destroyed by Labour in the years that followed. This could well be the future of a Conservative Party functionally identical to its supposed ideological foe.

Orwell was at his most prescient when he described a future England as no longer England, but rather a mere geographic territory entitled ‘Air Strip One’, a landing pad for the global regime. But that does not mean that there are not large numbers of ‘secret people’ still lurking in the English meadows and by-ways, a secret people depicted hauntingly in a poem by Chesterton:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Smile at us, pay us, pass us; but do not quite forget, For we are the people of England, that never has spoken yet... There are no folk in the whole world so helpless or so wise. There is hunger in our bellies, there is laughter in our eyes; You laugh at us and love us, both mugs and eyes are wet: Only you do not know us. For we have not spoken yet.

I do not believe any of these secret people have yet truly spoken, in any of these elections, certainly not in South Africa.

But maybe, just maybe, they are starting to find their voice in Europe.