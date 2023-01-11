Liberal Afrikaners smile at the coming destruction.

On Politicsweb this week, the revered political thinker, RW Johnson, has recounted a curious story concerning the apartheid regime’s National Intelligence Service (NIS).

Surprisingly, it turns out the NIS was seeking advice from the KGB in the final years of both apartheid and the Soviet Union.

Both the KGB advice and the NIS rejection of it will surprise many.

The KGB had suggested the apartheid regime should discard the Soviets’ own allies, the ANC, in seeking a negotiated end to apartheid.

Talks began between the two after the Angolan Civil War, concerning prisoners of war and spies, but soon enough the NIS asked for advice in dealing with the ANC:

Their KGB interlocuters were not enthused. “Too late”, they said. “You can’t do anything now.” They had known the ANC for many years and they believed that the ANC would act in its own interests only – not those of the country as a whole. They certainly wouldn’t keep to any agreements they made if it didn’t suit them. And they were experienced negotiators, who had operated in the international arena for decades. It would have been better, they said, if the South African government had simply imposed a solution.

The apartheid regime went another way.

Somehow they believed in the ANC more than the ANC’s own sponsors did, the leading secret force of global communism who had basically written the ANC’s plan for a National Democratic Revolution for them.

The NIS had made contact with future president Thabo Mbeki, and enthused over the pipe-smoking, Shakespeare-reading, whisky-guzzling political operative. This was a civilized man!

Years later, when interviewed, these same KGB operatives would state, “The Afrikaners didn’t know their own Africans.”

Even the apartheid government, as the Cold War was winding down, embraced a psychology of embracing liberalism and leftism, in a bid to secure progressive and enlightened credentials - likely at the behest and encouragement of South African corporate interests, themselves deeply invested in the ‘winds of change’.

This reveals a great deal about the hidden nature of this Cold War. More on this below.

Johnson goes on to imagine what an imposed solution could have looked like, which in large part would have consisted of a federal state that respected the different nations within the state.

I have also previously suggested this was the great, tragic error on the part of a rapidly liberalizing National Party.

They should have summarily dismissed the ANC, who were, in the words of Winnie Mandela, seeking to liberate the country with tyres, petrol, and matches - in short, by massacring their black opponents in a People’s War, the destructiveness and anti-civilization energy of which would be carried over into their own centralized rule.

Under this anti-life rule of destruction, state infrastructure has now been stripped far more effectively than when the ANC was deliberately aiming to destroy it in their armed struggle.

Under this rule, endorsed by the West, people live in their own sewage, grandmothers and infants are raped, unemployment is reaching to 50%, and criminals and the police kill exponentially more people than the apartheid regime ever did.

Half of the country is supported by the state, and thus by a small minority of tax-payers who fork over half their income to the kleptocracy. (And yes, after paying over half their incomes to the ANC month by month, asking white South Africans for continued groveling and more wealth is unacceptable.)

Why was business done with such an ugly movement? Its decrepitude was known before it ruled. After all, the ANC tortured its own people in prison camps, and declared itself that its great future and strategy was a killing spree of its fellow black South Africans.

The IFP and Afrikaners, in a rejection of Big Business, should have forced through this federal solution and then stamped out the evil ANC. Instead, the National Party opened the door for a new Rainbowist dispensation under a radically left-wing, statist regime.

What kind of sick liberal virtue-signaling was this, on the part of business interests in South Africa and the NP liberals, such as De Klerk and Roelf Meyer?

And what does it tell us about the entire history of the Cold War that by the end of it, the KGB were more conservative than the apartheid government?

Could it be that the West was not as opposed to Communism as previously thought?

Surely, since 2020, since the mass opening of borders around the western world, since the incentivizing of crime, since the onset of openly espoused hatred of whiteness, since the deep plunge into bankruptcy and de-industrialization, this truth is now self-evident:

The ‘rules-based order’ of the Atlantic Powers is spiritually communist.