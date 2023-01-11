Chris Waldburger

Chris Waldburger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
That Day's avatar
That Day
Jan 11, 2023

If you consider centralised banking as a key plank for communism then it has been at work in the west for many years.. and we see how they manipulate the western economy with debt traps and asset inflation....there is plenty of evidence that communism has been working in the USA for many years and that Biden is heading that way...but communism is but one extension of a godless society, one that replaces God with the state..

The alternative constitutional democracy is based on the Magna Carter that was written by a theologian who understood the sinfulness of mankind and the need for one law that all are subject too.. he saw the the laws of Moses acknowledged GOD as supreme and provided a guiding platform for generations and held Kings accountable to unchanging principles...

Godless people ignore that, they circumvent the constitution and make up rules to suit themselves aka communism

Hence we have a plethora of made up doctrine of the progressives..and chaos corruption and poverty..

The only real solution is a return to the living Christ Jesus..

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
alwayscurious's avatar
alwayscurious
Jan 11, 2023

It was foreseeable that anarchy, corruption and destructive momentum would occur in South Africa, just as in the Soviet Union in the 90's. Makes one wonder how much was intentional or plainly incompetent.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Waldburger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture