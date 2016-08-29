Shining a Light on South African (In)Justice
‘I’m still in darkness.’
This story I wrote for Leadership magazine could well be made into a film. Every now and then a story grips you emotionally, even as a supposedly dispassionate journalist. The oppression of Thembekile Molaudzi is such a story.
Just over a year ago, the editor at Leadership magazine asked me to cover Molaudzi’s release from prison …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Waldburger to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.