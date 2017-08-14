Why Revolutions Devour Their Children
After the failed no confidence motion, Jacob Zuma has at a Free State conference told a group of ANC 'cadres', that "our revolution is under attack". Intriguingly, he seemed to pin the blame on his alliance partner, the South African Communist Party, yet then proceeded to bemoan a lack of Marxism in our national politics.
Wow. Where to start?
First of all…
