Chris Waldburger

Chris Waldburger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Patterson's avatar
Michael Patterson
Mar 23, 2024

Just read the extract and definitely need to know more. Will decide later today if I get book only or book and Substack subscription.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Chris Waldburger
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Waldburger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture