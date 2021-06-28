Ramaphosa Spreads Misinformation, Fear, and Panic
The political party which killed 500 000 people (mostly children) during the height of the HIV pandemic is now destroying the country in order to `save` it from a virus with a 99% survival rate.
The great man at a festive unmasked braai overseas.
Ramaphosa told us 138 000 Africans have died from Covid. Over 18 months.
How many have died from malaria, Aids, TB, starvation, and violence? We are not told.
How many will die from despair and sheer hopelessness now we have decided we will shut down whenever a wave comes…
