Ramaphosa and Malema are both lying to the country
Together, the ANC and the EFF are attempting to alter the Constitution in order to allow for state grabbing of land. For both party leaders, Ramaphosa and Malema, the issue at stake is not justice, but power.
Part One
Cyril Ramaphosa was meant to be our messiah, the second coming of Mandela.
But now he is working with Malema to turn our country into Zimbab…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Waldburger to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.