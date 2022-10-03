I am very honoured to be offering some assistance to Panda, one of the heroic organizations in the fight against the horror we have all experienced these past few years.

I have recently helped to edit a series of articles on the South African ‘Fauci’, Professor Salim Abdool Karim.

Part One came out today.

Some highlights:

Professor Karim, together with his wife, Professor Quarraisha Abdool Karim, founded the Centre for the AIDS Programme of Research in South Africa (CAPRISA) in 2002. Along with South African institutions such as the University of Cape Town, the University of the Western Cape, the University of KwaZulu-Natal, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, and the National Research Foundation, CAPRISA collaborates with the United Nations, and was founded under the auspices of the National Institutes of Health in the USA and the Mailman School of Public Health at Columbia University in New York. The Mailman School and Columbia University are heavily funded by the influential Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (see here also), which funds multiple scientific institutions and universities and is well-known as a global supporter of Covid-19 regulations and vaccines. Similarly, the Gates Foundation is a major donor to the University of KwaZulu-Natal, the University of the Western Cape, and the University of Cape Town. Karim also holds professorships at the likes of Harvard and Cornell, and serves on the Science Council of the World Health Organization (WHO), the Africa Task Force for Covid-19, and the Lancet Commission on Covid-19. But do these positions and connections enhance his credibility, or detract from it? Before the Covid-19 response, very few would have suggested the latter. But now? Like Gates, CAPRISA has also been known to partner with the Chinese government, the originators of Covid-19 lockdowns… This is the background of Karim. This is the global public health ecosystem from which he suddenly emerged into the public eye, just as the country and the world were starting to embrace radical new policies that all had the concept of ‘social distance’ at their heart.

