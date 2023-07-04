Chris Waldburger

Chris Waldburger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
alexsyd's avatar
alexsyd
Jul 4, 2023

I didn't know Macron said that. I do remember a German female government type at the beginning of the Ukraine war stating that Russians aren't European, so I guess it's okay to kill them. I do think we've moved from the Age of Reason into the Age of Kneeling Nancy, as your article could imply. That's also quite a photo of Mike Obama.

Christians can win though, albeit small victories. A graphic designer was able to deny service based on her religious beliefs according to the US Supreme Court. You could go further into this idea with pride is a sin so no worship of sexual perversion. Also, no worship of humans like kneeling in the US Capitol and so forth.

You could exploit the growing fear liberal whites have for their own property values, safety for themselves and their children (increasing importation of hostile minorities into white neighborhoods and schools). This is actually a real thing. In ultra-liberal Washington DC the black mayor wants to inject diversity housing (black indigents) into higher income white areas. The Washington Post actually reported this would hurt business at the local Michelin-starred restaurants. LOL.

Sane whites can exploit racial and sexual quotas used in vital services like airlines and utilities. The DC subway system is pretty much defunct because of the black-dominated maintenance union that cannot be disciplined. The trains keep derailing and ridership is plummeting, even before Covid. Also, violent and loud "youths."

There are many examples of increasing disfunction that are threatening lower rank liberals in the US.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Roger Beal's avatar
Roger Beal
Jul 4, 2023Edited

If there is no such thing as French culture, what culture did Charles Martel defend, protect, and ultimately save from the caliphate? And when some of Macron's cool new thug-buds assault and rape or kill one of his young relatives, will Macron speak up? Or will he repeat the 1988 debate response of Michael Dukakis?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Waldburger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture