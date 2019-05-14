Three Brief Post-Election Thoughts
Everything we need to know after the election:
1. Our government is now run by self-described revolutionaries - the EFF and the ANC. If Ramaphosa cannot sweep the ANC clean of its thugs and looting, the ANC will sink to below 50 per cent next election and then who knows what happens next.
2. The DA is a leaky vessel. It ran a Hillary Clinton campaign. Vag…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Waldburger to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.