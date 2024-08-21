This week, the Democrats are holding their national convention, where Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, both very strange, unserious people, will be formally nominated for November’s election.

Obviously this has important ramifications for the entire world.

But as an interlude in my ongoing election analyses (I have covered South Africa, Europe and the US), I want to record some thoughts on two other important Democrat figures who spoke last night at the convention, namely the two most recent Democrat presidents, Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

I have long been appalled by the notion that Obama and Biden are ‘decent’ people, great family men, role models, who practise some kind of social Christian faith. This has always carried the stench of Pharasaical self-righteousness.

As Obama pilloried Trump this week, I could not help but recall my previous writing on Obama.

Who is Obama, who is this man who, growing up, was known as Barry Soetoro? Who is this figure who came from nowhere, with notable gaps in his CV, to storm to the highest office on the planet, in a haze of fuzzy hope and change as some kind of messianic figure, making liberal white women swoon? (‘He is so articulate!’)

He lectures on the climate and inequality, while owning beach-side property and mysteriously becoming a multi-millionaire after his presidency.

He lectures on decency, after having drone-bombed an American teenager without warrant in Yemen, after tapping journalists’ phones, and knowingly fanning into flame the ridiculous ‘Trump-is-a-Putin-puppet’ hoax.

One thing I appreciate about Trump, and of Robert Kennedy Jr too: their flaws are out in the open; there is none of this pretense of pseudo-wholesomeness. Trump we all know is a bit of a playboy game-show host, yet we also see that his kids love him as do his ex-wives. Kennedy said at the outset, that he has a huge cupboard full of skeletons.

Obama?

Well, who is he?

Nobody really knows. A god? A light-wielder? (This is literally how the media described him in 2008.)

In my piece, I quoted from David Garrow’s biography of Obama, Rising Star, which uncovered some shocking details from Obama’s life.

Why has nobody paid attention to the strange fact that Obama used to write lurid letters to his girlfriend describing his intense homosexual fantasies?

Why has nobody drawn attention to his obvious obsession with partying with celebrities and the nouveau-riche, whilst leaving all his old Chicago and political friends behind?

Why is it ‘racist’ or something to wonder why his early connections were Pakistanis, Marxists, terrorists, and two-bit gangsters? Why does nobody care that his memoir is a blatant fabrication? (Garrow shows how the opening scene was lifted from the novel, Invisible Man.)

Garrow is a social-democratic, a lefty, but he is appalled by the free pass Obama gets. He should not be too surprised. He is the same writer who uncovered details of the depravity of Martin Luther King, audio files in which King laughed while his cronies gang-raped a prostitute. Garrow was almost black-listed for such blasphemy.

Garrow concludes Obama is simply hollow. Don’t be fooled into thinking Obama is some puppet-master. He is a cipher, a nobody, a human virtue signal. (For whom?)

Last night, Biden was introduced to the audience by his daughter, Ashley.

Biden is equally meant to be ‘an adult in the room’, a decent man, a blue-collar champion.

Ashley spoke like that last night, but her diary suggests otherwise.

Whilst in some halfway house of some sort, after being treated for sex and alcohol addiction, she mislaid a diary. I believe the finder of it has been prosecuted. But in that process, Ms Biden asserted the diary was her own. And this was a diary in which she mused whether she had been molested as a child, in which she recounted inappropriate showers with her father as a girl.

The story is not denied, not even by liberal fact-checkers.

Imagine this had been revealed of any other political figure in the world?

Or should I say, anybody other than those within the lineage of figures such as Mandela, King, Obama etc etc.

Biden’s career has been spent pursuing the interests of the credit card companies domiciled in his home state of Delaware, cheering on military attacks, such as the inexcusable bombing of Serbia, and campaigning for abortion up to birth.

These are the ‘decent’ people.

Why? Because in their hollowness, in their sordid lives, they remain ciphers for the modern religion ushered in after World War II, a religion in which the West is eternally stained by racism and anti-semitism, in which Darwinian materialism is gospel, and freedom means entirely a freedom to never be censured in the slightest for the most outlandish of sexual appetites. Immigration, abortion, sex changes, vaccines. These are the great ‘sacraments’.

Such a religion requires hollow men, ‘righteous’ men.

And that is precisely what has been on display this past week in the US…

(I believe some big Kennedy news is brewing this week. There are reports he will endorse Trump in order to ensure Kamala cannot win, perhaps in exchange for policy concessions or political office regarding medical freedom. This would be great news. Subscribers will shortly receive some material on this.)