Nothing but the good news this week! Nuclear bombs, fake Bill Gates corn, and impending South African collapse.

But not all is lost as long as we have each other.

Summary:

After an apparently successful Ukrainian offensive, Putin is calling up reserves, annexing land, and promising the use of nuclear weapons to protect Russian borders, including the proposed new ones. How afraid should we be? Bill Gates probably eats meat and dairy. He just does not want you to eat it. He wants you to eat soy-based synthetic meat, and, most of all his, special GMO corn. Because we all know ‘mielie/maize meal’ is so healthy. And the world needs to be saved even if we all die in the process. There is a myth that the current ANC leader and South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa, is a ‘businessman’, a pragmatist. Why then does he keep advancing his party’s communist-inspired ‘National Democratic Revolution’, especially by new legislation which would abolish private healthcare and allow for expropriation of land and property by the state with no compensation? Finally, BLM-supporting CNN host asks British lady about reparations for slavery and gets an unexpected and funny answer. But it’s important too.

Learning to Fear the Bomb

Richard Hanania has written a characteristically interesting piece on the sudden increase in the chances of nuclear warfare on the outskirts of Europe.

He makes the neglected but logical point:

The paradox of helping Ukraine always was that the only realistic scenario in which nuclear weapons were used on the battlefield was a situation in which Putin got desperate. And Western weaponry and financial aid are, to the credit of the much-maligned foreign policy establishment, having their intended effect. Now the question is whether their policies work so well that Putin comes to believe that his only way to even have a chance of salvaging something out of this conflict is through the use of nuclear weapons.

This is a question too many ignored at the beginning of the war.

After shunning proposals to declare NATO neutrality for itself and to allow autonomy for Russian-speaking territories (after they had been alienated by a US-funded coup in Kiev), Ukraine made the determination instead to front inevitable Russian aggression.

As Russian forces entered the country, NATO countries condemned Russia, sanctioned her, and then poured weaponry and expertise into Ukraine. Now they are making surprising gains against the Russian bear.

But what is the endgame? What does winning look like?

Sometimes there are no good options in a conflict. The logic of power would seem to dictate that the Ukraine, who within its borders has 8 million Russians, and who has historically relied on access to Russian markets, should pay some heed to Russian concerns and demands.

It seemed to me, and to many others, including a whole range of former US diplomats and military personnel, that the Ukrainians were being offered up as sacrificial lambs to inflict damage on Russia, the same playbook used when the US bled Russia in its disastrous Afghanistan conflict against the US-backed mujahedeen in the 80s.

The evidence for this is obvious. If Russia is pushed out of Ukraine, what will Ukraine look like? Already young Ukrainians had migrated to Europe in large numbers. Now they are pouring out by the millions. The country is suffering all the damage of modern war. Will the refugees come back and re-build, even were the Zelensky regime to emerge victorious?

How is such a victory better than granting some autonomy to the small regions in your country who are Russian in all but name, in exchange for security guarantees from the major nations of the world?

But this false victory endgame neglects the obvious, which Hanania points out for us.

Would Putin, leader of the nation with the most nuclear weapons in the world, allow this victory scenario to happen?

If Putin is as mad as the west says, are global leaders sure that Russian speaking eastern Ukraine is worth the significant risk of nuclear war their ‘liberation’ would provoke?

Who wins then? Not Ukraine, and not the entire planet.

Even if you regard Putin as Hitler and Ukraine as a holy innocent, this does not make any sense at all.

Hanania lays out a possible disaster scenario, now that Putin is partially mobilizing:

Partial mobilization is one thing, but the coming referendums in Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson seem to be sending a dark signal about his intentions. For Putin to bless these referendums in the same speech where he makes a threat to defend all Russian territory with whatever means he has, while adding that he’s “not bluffing,” indicates that he knows where all this might be going and is willing to live with the consequences. The question for those who want to continue on the current path is how they imagine Ukraine winning without Putin using nuclear weapons. Assuming Ukrainian advances on the battlefield continue, does he officially annex new regions and then shrug his shoulders when he loses control of them a few weeks or months later? What if Ukraine seeks to liberate some of the pre-February 24 territories and has some success? Does he let himself go down in history as the Russian leader who launched a war that killed tens of thousands of soldiers and isolated his country from the world, only to lose territory in the end? Or does he convince himself that he has one trump card to play, and he has to try using it, no matter the costs? Would he be crazy to think that, although the West has been steadfast and united in its support for Ukraine, if he decides to start a game of nuclear chicken he might be able to get them to back off?

I hope the powers-that-be know what they are doing.

The Nobel Laureate International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, ICANW, says the following about the planetary risks of nuclear warfare:

A war fought using 1,000 nuclear weapons – around 5 percent of the total global stockpile – would render the planet uninhabitable. A regional nuclear war involving around 100 Hiroshima-sized weapons would disrupt the global climate and agricultural production so severely that more than a billion people would be at risk of famine, according to recent research by the International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War. Although it would not result in the extinction of the human race, it would bring about an end to modern civilization as we know it.

Maybe I am the strange one, but I just don’t know that fighting for Zelensky to keep his control over Russians in the eastern part of his country is worth us all going blind as the atmosphere is melted.

Bill Gates: ‘I Really Love Corn’

Make it stop.

Jordan Shachtel from The Dossier on Substack reports on the next obsession of Bill Gates. (After his coronavirus dabbling went so well…)

Given that COVID Mania is becoming increasingly unpopular with the public at large, the global ruling class has decided to rebrand their relentless campaign for technocratic tyranny. Bill Gates, for his part, is transitioning from a gene juice vaccine (mRNA) salesman to a monopolistic synthetic corn salesman. And once again, he is using the continent of Africa as the patient zero for his latest maniacal experiment… [At his Goalkeepers conference], Gates touted his GMO corn as a critical solution to climate change in Africa. If this confuses you, he means that he doesn’t want African farmers to invest in and consume nutrient rich livestock, which would actually improve their lives, because Gates believes the cows, chickens, and such are contributing to “climate change.” Therefore, Bill Gates has decided that Africans must subscribe to a lifetime of You Will Eat Corn And You Will Be Happy.

South Africans will know that mielie/maize meal is an important staple for many in Africa. But we also know it is not the ideal. Heavy, non-nutritious carbs have caused an obesity/diabetes/heart attack epidemic in the country that leaves covid and HIV in the shade.

Gates sees this, and likes it. He wants more of it. Just as developing countries should not have decent energy sources, he wants all Africans to eat his genetically engineered corn, his special Gates juice.

Corn by itself has very little nutritional value, which is why many African governments end up subsidizing a maize meal product to citizens with added nutrients and vitamins. Many African societies already embrace a corn-heavy diet. However, this diet is a bug, not a feature. It is the product of a dysfunctional agricultural environment, and not some kind of cultural staple. The Gates plan takes a real diabolical turn when you learn that Gates and his foundation have spent the last several years buying up farmland and securing hundreds of patents for seeds and all kinds of lab made “food” products.

One would think there would have been a media backlash against this guy, an elite shunning of the man who made billions out of the covid policies he engineered, who is also a noted friend of the late Jeffrey Epstein.

But no, people you know will still laud him for being a billionaire who at least ‘cares’.

His caring is killing us, though. His investments into African agriculture do not reach farmers, but instead fund technocrats and big business to conduct ‘green;’ experiments.

Even liberal online magazine, Politico, is starting to realize that billionaire philanthropy is mostly pretty disgusting, and that Gates and his whims and his money ran the covid machine, not honest science or governments trying to keep us healthy.

The cover of their recent expose:

Imagine a future of constant mRNA shots which somehow make deaths go up and don’t prevent catching the virus it inoculates, whilst eating your soy-burger with your lab-made corn beer… in between taking your made-in-China plastic mask on and off… Ah, sweet safety.

A Rich Commie is… a Commie

Country is unemployed. Murder and rape capital of the world. Only just took the masks off the kids. We have no power. Lol.

News24, famous for describing Ramaphosa as ‘majestic’ as he locked us all up, arrested 400 000 citizens for lockdown infractions and put the finishing touches to the national suicide project, in measured tones reports the next historic step towards going full Zimbabwe:

The Expropriation Bill is one step closer to becoming law after the Portfolio Committee on Public Works and Infrastructure adopted its report on the process of drafting the bill on Tuesday. The DA and ACDP indicated they supported the adoption of the committee's report but would not support the bill. The ANC supports the report and bill. DA MP Samantha Graham-Mare said they would be supporting the report as they were not unhappy with the process, and it reflected the minority report. ACDP MP Wayne Thring agreed, saying due process was followed. “On the basis that there are a number of clauses that are incorrectly included in the bill and that we feel that clause 12.3 is unconstitutional, we cannot support the bill in its current form,” said Graham-Mare. Clause 12.3 deals with the circumstances when nil compensation could be paid and bears a striking resemblance to a similar clause in the Constitutional Amendment Bill that failed to pass last year. However, unlike the Constitutional Amendment Bill, the Expropriation Bill needs a simple majority to pass.

By nil compensation, they mean that the government can take your property and pay you nothing in return.

And all it takes is for all the ANC members to vote yes in Parliament - reminder, the ANC MPs never break ranks, because then the party dumps them and they lose their MP salary. Or they get killed.

The process of taking land away from private owners will not be decided in regular courts either:

Meanwhile, the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services also on Tuesday finalized the Land Courts Bill. The bill intends to provide for the establishment of a Land Court and Land Court of Appeal, make provision for the administration and judicial functions of the Land Court and Land Court of Appeal, make provision for budgetary matters and to provide for the exclusive jurisdiction of the Land Court and Land Court of Appeal for certain matters.

I am sure this Land Court, staffed by the ANC, will be fair and above board.

Anthea Jeffrey has had enough.

In this piece for the Daily Friend, entitled President Cyril Ramaphosa: the most effective ‘RET’ leader of all, Jeffrey points out that Ramaphosa is not an impediment to the radical economic transformation (or RET) wing of the ANC.

He is the RET leader par excellence. Just because he got rich from stocks given to him because of political racketeering, and is friends with rich white people, does not mean he is not a corrupt communist. Heck, that’s all typical of a commie!

These are the bills that Ramaphosa’s ANC has put forward before Parliament (which they rule):

the Expropriation Bill of 2020, which will allow ‘nil’ compensation on the expropriation of land in wide-ranging circumstances. By defining ‘expropriation’ in an unusually narrow way, this Bill will also allow the state to take custodianship of large amounts of land without this counting as an expropriation or meriting the payment of any compensation.

the Land Court Bill of 2021, which will oust the jurisdiction of the ordinary courts over land disputes, including those over expropriation and custodial takings. The new court will jettison established evidentiary and procedural rules and often allow questions of fact to be decided by lay assessors likely to have partisan perspectives.

the Employment Equity (EE) Amendment Bill of 2020, which will allow the state to set binding racial targets for senior management and other posts in all private companies with 50 employees or more. Since almost half of black South Africans are unemployed, under-educated, and under the age of 25, EE targets based on the overall black share of the working-age population (80%) are sure to be unrealistic and damaging – as is already the case in the public service, Eskom, and other state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Bill of 2021, which will compel the state, the private sector, and many other entities to achieve ‘equality…of outcomes’ on a host of different grounds, including race, gender, and (probably) socio-economic status or poverty too.

the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill of 2019, which will give the government comprehensive control over private healthcare, generate a single, state-run medical aid for the entire country (the NHI Fund), and establish a state monopoly over healthcare which is unlikely to be any more successful than its monopoly over electricity.

the Climate Change Bill of 2022, which will set carbon budgets for SOEs and many businesses, lead to higher carbon taxes and other penalties for those who exceed their carbon allocations, and promote dependence on intermittent renewables incapable of meeting the country’s need for reliable and affordable electricity.

What can one say? Seizure of private property, abolition of private healthcare, ‘carbon allocations’, ‘racial targets’.

How can one party, one man, have so much appetite for ugliness and destruction?

The context for Jeffrey’s broadside is a ridiculous editorial by South Africa’s Business Day in which Ramaphosa is praised for some kind of private sector opening of rail and port business.

Jeffrey:

The editorial reflects the common wisdom regarding the president and helps to reinforce it too. Yet a wider overview reveals a different picture, for Mr Ramaphosa has in fact been remarkably successful in advancing the socialist-oriented national democratic revolution (NDR) to which the ANC has been committed for more than 50 years… In driving the NDR forward via the measures earlier outlined, Mr Ramaphosa is of course relying on the incremental steps the ruling party and its communist allies have been taking in many spheres for almost 30 years. The president’s business-friendly image has nevertheless allowed him to push ahead with vital NDR interventions with little critical scrutiny or overt opposition – making him arguably the most effective ‘RET’ leader of all.

Good people still live in South Africa. It remains probably the most beautiful country in the world. Tough South Africans will find a way to keep parts of their country alive.

But the truth cannot be ignored. The majority of voters seemingly want this.

And even if the ANC share of the vote continues its slide under 50%, it is difficult to avoid the conclusion that this will only ensure they go into a coalition with their ideological brothers, their Youth League breakaway, the Economic Freedom Fighters, who somberly contemplate the potential future necessity of a white genocide for the sake of the further unfolding of the materialist dialectic.

But not all the world has gone mad.

To conclude, enjoy this fantastic exchange between smug CNN host and British royal correspondent, after he enquires whether it is time for whites to pay reparations for slavery.

As she points out, it was not African leaders who spilt their blood freeing the slaves from the trade they were eager to continue:

Love and light,

Chris.