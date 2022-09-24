Chris Waldburger

Chris Waldburger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
One Good Eye's avatar
One Good Eye
Sep 24, 2022

During the 1940's fall of the 3rd Reich, US General George Patton proposed establishing a democratic government by removing Stalin and his subversive, criminal leadership. US General Dwight D. Eisenhower had no stomach for additional conflict, and let Stalin live. As a result, the world has been left with a legacy of millions tortured, 100's of millions alcoholics with destroying social fabrics, and an endorsement of Stalinism through inaction. Today we still live with Eisenhower's legacy, as Putin's adoption and execution of Stalin-esque fascism. Endorsement by inaction, allowed the rise of new a newest generation of fascist leaders including JinPing, Ramaphosa, Meloni, and Trump.

If Putin does resort to nuclear weapons, he along with his victims are dead. The US's Executive Order 11905 @1976 prevents peacetime assassination of countries' leadership. IMO, a huge mistake. Putin like JinPing (as well as Rupert Murdoch) needs to go.

Last week was rumored China's JinPing was under house arrest. The rumors have echoed and is now reaching media outlets. The US's Trump and his most vocal followers under indictment, have been arrested, tried by their peers, and placed in prison for breaking US laws. As we know all know, transparency is essential for a democracy to work. In the US criminal and civil prosecution is a slow process. Rapid removal is a much more forward and public process. They just shoot and kill leaders in front of all national and international media.

One never knows how Russian controversial leaders exit power. Sometimes they will lose their footing and fall from a 20fl window, other times food poisoning (polonium) or a sudden heart attack or stroke (via a bullet).

Maybe people are finally tired of this generation of fascists and will remove them from power with their own culture's particular style..

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Chris Waldburger and others
John's avatar
John
Sep 24, 2022

I will predict one thing: conservatives are being primed by Russian propaganda to consider Putin "the Christian" as their friend. When WWIII comes, the West will justifiably consider conservatives as traitors.

Please don't fall for Russian (ie. FSB) propaganda. Side with Russian dissidents, with the Ukrainian people both of which are victims of Putin and his evil policies.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Chris Waldburger and others
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Waldburger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture